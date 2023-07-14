Dog video goes viral, but some people are calling it animal abuse

A video of a dog helping a human goes viral.

Some people find it heartwarming, while others think it’s animal abuse.

The dog is seen pulling a bag of scraps behind its owner.

Advertisement

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of growing up with dogs or experiencing the joy of petting one, you’re likely aware of their unmatched loyalty and their strong desire to be by their human companion’s side.

Dogs go above and beyond to offer help and support in any way they can.

Recently, a heartwarming video was shared on Twitter that perfectly captures this special bond. The video, shared by the Twitter account Figen, showcases a dog extending a helping paw to its human companion.

However, not everyone found the video endearing and expressed their discontent with it.

The caption of the video reads, “Dogs are our best friends!” Throughout the video, we see a ragpicker carrying a large bag, presumably filled with scrap items. As the video unfolds, the faithful pet dog can be seen following closely behind, pulling a similar bag filled with scraps.