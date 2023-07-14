Dog video goes viral, but some people are calling it animal abuse

Octo-Thief Makes Off With GoPro, Investigators Baffled
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of growing up with dogs or experiencing the joy of petting one, you’re likely aware of their unmatched loyalty and their strong desire to be by their human companion’s side.
Dogs go above and beyond to offer help and support in any way they can.
Recently, a heartwarming video was shared on Twitter that perfectly captures this special bond. The video, shared by the Twitter account Figen, showcases a dog extending a helping paw to its human companion.
However, not everyone found the video endearing and expressed their discontent with it.
The caption of the video reads, “Dogs are our best friends!” Throughout the video, we see a ragpicker carrying a large bag, presumably filled with scrap items. As the video unfolds, the faithful pet dog can be seen following closely behind, pulling a similar bag filled with scraps.
Dog are our best friends! ❤️pic.twitter.com/UO5snDlS2O
— Figen (@TheFigen_) July 11, 2023
Since being shared on Twitter two days ago, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views, and the view count continues to rise.
While many viewers found the video adorable as it showcased the dog assisting its human companion, others expressed their dissatisfaction and criticized it as an instance of animal abuse.
“Dogs are our best friends. Always return the favor!” commented a Twitter user. Another added, “Great video. What’s the song?” “We do not deserve them,” expressed a third, A fourth shared, “My heart.” “Yes, they will never betray us,” joined a fifth. A sixth posted, “I love animals. Sometimes more than humans.”
However, not all responses were positive. One individual expressed their concern, stating, “Nothing good! It’s too much load for a little dog,” wrote an individual. Another simply posted, “Poor dog.” “Could have helped them instead of filming,” remarked a third. A fourth added, “My only concern is he is abusing the friendship,” while a fifth shared, “This is rubbish.”
