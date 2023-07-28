Advertisement
Edition: English
Dog's Debate Tactics Leave Owner Speechless

Dog's Debate Tactics Leave Owner Speechless

  • A dog was caught on video arguing with its human.
  • The dog was very vocal and did not allow its human to speak.
  • People found the video amusing and commented on the dog’s passion.
A hilarious video shared on Reddit depicts a dog engaging in what appears to be an argument with its human companion.

In the video, the adorable dog passionately expresses its thoughts, not allowing its pet parent any chance to speak during their amusing exchange.

Like in any argument, everyone wants to make their point, and this cute dog is no exception.

The video is sure to bring a smile to your face as you watch the furry friend humorously communicate with its human.

“Can’t lose the argument if I’m louder and always have the last word,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the opening of the clip, we are presented with a scene of a dog standing in what seems to be a kitchen. The canine is fervently engaged in a continuous and loud argument.

Take a look at this hilarious video of a dog arguing with its human:

Can’t lose the Argument if Im louder & always have the last word
by u/HeyImDadMe in AnimalsBeingGeniuses

In the opening of the clip, we are presented with a scene of a dog standing in what seems to be a kitchen.

The canine is fervently engaged in a continuous and loud argument.

How did Reddit users react to this video of an arguing dog?

“100%. I love the chaos… from afar,” joked a Reddit user. “I leave my house and count to three, then I hear the song of their people. Thankfully my neighbours told me if I drive away they do stop,” shared another. “I talk to my neighbor’s husky through the apartment wall when he has his tantrums. I think working from home triggers him. So I try to tell him he’s a good boy with a soothing/loud voice. It does little, but it stops the sounds of murder from emanating,” added a third. “The joys of owning a husky,” joined a fourth. “OMG!!! So funny!!!” wrote a fifth.

The video, which was posted just two days ago, has garnered nearly 1,600 upvotes since its sharing.

What are your impressions of this amusing clip featuring a dog engaged in an argument with its human?

