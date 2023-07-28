Dog’s Debate Tactics Leave Owner Speechless

A dog was caught on video arguing with its human.

A hilarious video shared on Reddit depicts a dog engaging in what appears to be an argument with its human companion.

In the video, the adorable dog passionately expresses its thoughts, not allowing its pet parent any chance to speak during their amusing exchange.

Like in any argument, everyone wants to make their point, and this cute dog is no exception.

The video is sure to bring a smile to your face as you watch the furry friend humorously communicate with its human.