Dog’s Debate Tactics Leave Owner Speechless

A hilarious video shared on Reddit depicts a dog engaging in what appears to be an argument with its human companion.
In the video, the adorable dog passionately expresses its thoughts, not allowing its pet parent any chance to speak during their amusing exchange.
Like in any argument, everyone wants to make their point, and this cute dog is no exception.
The video is sure to bring a smile to your face as you watch the furry friend humorously communicate with its human.
“Can’t lose the argument if I’m louder and always have the last word,” reads the caption posted along with the video.
In the opening of the clip, we are presented with a scene of a dog standing in what seems to be a kitchen. The canine is fervently engaged in a continuous and loud argument.
Can’t lose the Argument if Im louder & always have the last word
by u/HeyImDadMe in AnimalsBeingGeniuses
“100%. I love the chaos… from afar,” joked a Reddit user. “I leave my house and count to three, then I hear the song of their people. Thankfully my neighbours told me if I drive away they do stop,” shared another. “I talk to my neighbor’s husky through the apartment wall when he has his tantrums. I think working from home triggers him. So I try to tell him he’s a good boy with a soothing/loud voice. It does little, but it stops the sounds of murder from emanating,” added a third. “The joys of owning a husky,” joined a fourth. “OMG!!! So funny!!!” wrote a fifth.
The video, which was posted just two days ago, has garnered nearly 1,600 upvotes since its sharing.
What are your impressions of this amusing clip featuring a dog engaged in an argument with its human?
