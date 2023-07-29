Advertisement
Dog’s heroic act saves bunny from cat attack

Articles
  • Dog chases cat away after cat tries to bother bunny.
  • The video has over 900,000 views and 27,000 likes.
  • Twitter users react with heart and fire emoticons.

In an adorable video shared on Twitter, a dog showcases its remarkable protectiveness not only towards its human but also its bunny companion.

The heartwarming scene unfolds as the camera captures a bunny peacefully resting on the ground while a mischievous cat hovers nearby.

From a distance, the vigilant dog observes the unfolding interaction.

As the video continues, the cat begins to playfully bother the bunny, seemingly unaware of the consequences.

Sensing the bunny’s distress, the dog springs into action and lets out a resolute bark to warn the cat.

Undeterred, the persistent feline persists in pestering the bunny. At this point, the dog switches into full protective mode, displaying its warrior instincts, and chases the cat away, ensuring the bunny’s safety.

The video is accompanied by a heartwarming and fitting caption that perfectly encapsulates the dog’s unwavering loyalty, stating, “Do not touch my friend.”

It’s a touching example of the deep bonds animals can form across different species and how dogs, in particular, can be incredibly caring and protective of their fellow furry friends.

Take a look at this video of a dog protecting a bunny from a cat:

Posted on July 25, the heartwarming video has garnered nearly 910,000 views and continues to rapidly gain popularity.

It has also received over 27,000 likes. Viewers were quick to express their reactions in the form of diverse comments, each touched by the touching bond between the protective dog and its adorable bunny friend.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to this video of a cat, dog, and bunny:

“1st ever; Dog wins in Dog vs Cat,” commented a Twitter user. “Always secure the high ground! The first rule of warfare!” joked another. “It was over when he took the high ground,” added a third. “Alright, alright! I’ll just sit here then,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using either heart or fire emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video? What do you have to say about this hilariously adorable video of a dog protecting a bunny from a cat?

Also Read

Tiger Spotted Drinking from Puddle on Road in Bandipur
Tiger Spotted Drinking from Puddle on Road in Bandipur

A tiger was spotted drinking water from a puddle in Bandipur National...

