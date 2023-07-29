Dog’s heroic act saves bunny from cat attack

Advertisement Dog chases cat away after cat tries to bother bunny.

The video has over 900,000 views and 27,000 likes.

Twitter users react with heart and fire emoticons.

In an adorable video shared on Twitter, a dog showcases its remarkable protectiveness not only towards its human but also its bunny companion.

The heartwarming scene unfolds as the camera captures a bunny peacefully resting on the ground while a mischievous cat hovers nearby.

From a distance, the vigilant dog observes the unfolding interaction.

As the video continues, the cat begins to playfully bother the bunny, seemingly unaware of the consequences.

Sensing the bunny’s distress, the dog springs into action and lets out a resolute bark to warn the cat.

Undeterred, the persistent feline persists in pestering the bunny. At this point, the dog switches into full protective mode, displaying its warrior instincts, and chases the cat away, ensuring the bunny’s safety.

The video is accompanied by a heartwarming and fitting caption that perfectly encapsulates the dog’s unwavering loyalty, stating, “Do not touch my friend.”

It’s a touching example of the deep bonds animals can form across different species and how dogs, in particular, can be incredibly caring and protective of their fellow furry friends.