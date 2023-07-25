Donald Trump’s Lookalike Shows Off His Cricket Skills

A video of a man who looks like Donald Trump hitting a six in a game of cricket has gone viral.

The video was shared by England’s Barmy Army, who jokingly commented that Trump is “quite the player.”

The video has been viewed over 9.2 lakh times and has received thousands of comments.

Advertisement

In a viral video, a man who bears a striking resemblance to former US President Donald Trump was spotted enjoying a game of street cricket.

To the delight of onlookers, he skillfully hit the ball for a six. At present, the cricket world is focused on the Ashes, a highly anticipated contest between England and Australia for the coveted urn.

With four Tests completed, Australia holds a slight advantage with a 2-1 lead in the series, following a draw in the Manchester Test due to rain.

Despite the disappointment caused by the weather, cricket fans found joy in a different spectacle circulating on social media: the amusing clip shared by England’s Barmy Army on the platform X (formerly Twitter), featuring the Trump lookalike’s cricketing antics.