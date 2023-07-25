Donald Trump’s Lookalike Shows Off His Cricket Skills

Man’s Death-Defying Walk on Pakistan Bridge Goes Viral
In a viral video, a man who bears a striking resemblance to former US President Donald Trump was spotted enjoying a game of street cricket.
To the delight of onlookers, he skillfully hit the ball for a six. At present, the cricket world is focused on the Ashes, a highly anticipated contest between England and Australia for the coveted urn.
With four Tests completed, Australia holds a slight advantage with a 2-1 lead in the series, following a draw in the Manchester Test due to rain.
Despite the disappointment caused by the weather, cricket fans found joy in a different spectacle circulating on social media: the amusing clip shared by England’s Barmy Army on the platform X (formerly Twitter), featuring the Trump lookalike’s cricketing antics.
In the video, a person bearing a resemblance to Donald Trump is seen playing street cricket with remarkable skill.
He impressively executes a reverse scoop shot, sending the ball soaring for a six. The man jubilantly joins his friends in celebrating the shot. England’s Barmy Army, upon sharing the video, playfully commented, “Donald Trump is quite the player!”
The video has over 9.2 lakh views. Users were quick to react with hilarious comments. One person wrote, “Wow, now that is a great shot. Some people are calling it the greatest shot of all time.”
Wow, now that is a great shot
Some people are calling it the greatest shot of all time 👌🏻
— Harry 🏴🇨🇿 (@HarryTheHammer_) July 24, 2023
Taking a dig at the former US President’s comments about Mexicans, a comment read, “Now he’s to ask the Mexicans to give him back the cricket ball.”
Another person remarked, “Let’s make the Ashes great again.”
Let’s make the ashes great again
— pompey 257 (@pompeyaj1) July 24, 2023
Remembering India’s batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s memorable shots, a certain account humorously referred to the Trump lookalike as “Donald Kumar Yadav.”
“A very stable genius (at cricket),” a message read, referring to Trump’s statement a few years ago on his mental stability.
Back in 2021, a kulfi vendor in Pakistan gained widespread attention when his striking resemblance to Trump became the talk of the town.
A video of this doppelgänger surfaced, capturing the vendor singing as he enthusiastically sold his delicious desserts. The video’s popularity soared after it was shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy.
The clip garnered more than 65,000 views on Instagram.
