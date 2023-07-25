Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Donald Trump’s Lookalike Shows Off His Cricket Skills

Donald Trump’s Lookalike Shows Off His Cricket Skills

Articles
Advertisement
Donald Trump’s Lookalike Shows Off His Cricket Skills
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A video of a man who looks like Donald Trump hitting a six in a game of cricket has gone viral.
  • The video was shared by England’s Barmy Army, who jokingly commented that Trump is “quite the player.”
  • The video has been viewed over 9.2 lakh times and has received thousands of comments.
Advertisement

In a viral video, a man who bears a striking resemblance to former US President Donald Trump was spotted enjoying a game of street cricket.

To the delight of onlookers, he skillfully hit the ball for a six. At present, the cricket world is focused on the Ashes, a highly anticipated contest between England and Australia for the coveted urn.

With four Tests completed, Australia holds a slight advantage with a 2-1 lead in the series, following a draw in the Manchester Test due to rain.

Despite the disappointment caused by the weather, cricket fans found joy in a different spectacle circulating on social media: the amusing clip shared by England’s Barmy Army on the platform X (formerly Twitter), featuring the Trump lookalike’s cricketing antics.

Advertisement

Donald Trump’s Lookalike Plays Cricket:

Advertisement

In the video, a person bearing a resemblance to Donald Trump is seen playing street cricket with remarkable skill.

Advertisement

He impressively executes a reverse scoop shot, sending the ball soaring for a six. The man jubilantly joins his friends in celebrating the shot. England’s Barmy Army, upon sharing the video, playfully commented, “Donald Trump is quite the player!”

Watch The Video Here:

Advertisement

How People Reacted:

The video has over 9.2 lakh views. Users were quick to react with hilarious comments. One person wrote, “Wow, now that is a great shot. Some people are calling it the greatest shot of all time.”

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the former US President’s comments about Mexicans, a comment read, “Now he’s to ask the Mexicans to give him back the cricket ball.”

Advertisement

 

Another person remarked, “Let’s make the Ashes great again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remembering India’s batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s memorable shots, a certain account humorously referred to the Trump lookalike as “Donald Kumar Yadav.”

“A very stable genius (at cricket),” a message read, referring to Trump’s statement a few years ago on his mental stability.

Another Donald Trump Lookalike:

Advertisement

Back in 2021, a kulfi vendor in Pakistan gained widespread attention when his striking resemblance to Trump became the talk of the town.

A video of this doppelgänger surfaced, capturing the vendor singing as he enthusiastically sold his delicious desserts. The video’s popularity soared after it was shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shehzad Roy (@officialshehzadroy)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip garnered more than 65,000 views on Instagram.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Man’s Death-Defying Walk on Pakistan Bridge Goes Viral
Man’s Death-Defying Walk on Pakistan Bridge Goes Viral

The bridge is made of wooden planks and has ropes on the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story