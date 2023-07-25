Door to Heaven? Mysterious Shadow Appears in Bengaluru Skies

Brain Teaser: Can You Find the 3 Pandas Without Sunglasses?
Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás shared a brain teaser featuring pandas without sunglasses....
In Bengaluru, an intriguing incident captured on video has left netizens baffled. The footage displays a glowing and enigmatic “door-like” shadow that materialized in the sky above the city.
It serves as a reminder that unexpected spectacles can unfold anywhere, particularly in the heavens above.
A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it?
Credits: @SengarAditi pic.twitter.com/8YOIzvIsPvAdvertisement
— Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) July 23, 2023
Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم @WazBLR shared a video on Twitter with an intriguing caption: “Last night near Hebbal flyover, a mysterious shadow (object?) appeared in the Bengaluru skies. Did anyone else witness this? Speculations arise – could it be a shadow of a building? If so, what scientific explanation lies behind it? Credits: @SengarAditi.” The puzzling video has sparked curiosity among viewers, leaving them wondering about its true nature and origin.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.