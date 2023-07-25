Advertisement
Door to Heaven? Mysterious Shadow Appears in Bengaluru Skies

  • Mysterious door-like shadow spotted in Bengaluru skies.
  • Netizens are baffled by a glowing object in the sky.
  • Speculations arise about the true nature of the object.
In Bengaluru, an intriguing incident captured on video has left netizens baffled. The footage displays a glowing and enigmatic “door-like” shadow that materialized in the sky above the city.

It serves as a reminder that unexpected spectacles can unfold anywhere, particularly in the heavens above.

Watch The Video Here:

Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم @WazBLR shared a video on Twitter with an intriguing caption: “Last night near Hebbal flyover, a mysterious shadow (object?) appeared in the Bengaluru skies. Did anyone else witness this? Speculations arise – could it be a shadow of a building? If so, what scientific explanation lies behind it? Credits: @SengarAditi.” The puzzling video has sparked curiosity among viewers, leaving them wondering about its true nature and origin.

