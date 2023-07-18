Dorsey’s reaction to Zuckerberg’s Threads follow request goes viral

Advertisement Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has been critical of Meta’s Threads social network.

Dorsey created an account on Threads, despite his criticism.

Zuckerberg sent Dorsey a “follow” request on Threads.

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has been vocal about his criticism of Meta’s recently launched social network, Threads, which he previously referred to as a “Twitter clone.”

However, despite his negative stance, it seems that Dorsey has created an account on Threads. Interestingly, his last Instagram post dates back over 10 years ago, in April 2012.

On Sunday, Dorsey took to Twitter to share a screenshot revealing that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had sent him a “follow” request on Threads.

Dorsey didn’t miss the opportunity to take a jab at Zuckerberg, writing, “Too soon b.” This post by Dorsey has gained over 57,000 likes so far.

Many people have sided with Dorsey in their comments, criticizing Zuckerberg for replicating Twitter’s features in Threads.