Driverless Car in Bengaluru Shocks Internet

A video of a driverless car roaming the streets of Bengaluru recently caught the attention of netizens. Shared on Twitter by user Anirudh Ravishankar, the clip shows a futuristic-looking vehicle reminiscent of something from a sci-fi movie. Spectators on the street were left amazed as the car passed by. The video quickly went viral, garnering over 12,000 likes and numerous retweets.

Social media users expressed their fascination and curiosity about the mysterious vehicle. Some speculated that it might be an Indian version of the Cybertruck, while others wondered about its identity.

Take a look at the post below:

A few users claimed to have seen the car on Bengaluru roads before and identified it as a zPod. The zPod is a self-driving car produced by Minus Zero, an autonomous mobility startup based in Bengaluru. According to the company, the zPod uses high-resolution cameras and AI technology to navigate the roads without a traditional steering wheel. The vehicle’s advanced features enable obstacle avoidance, speed control, and precise stopping, making it capable of “Level 5” autonomy, operating independently without human intervention.

The video left many intrigued by the cutting-edge technology showcased on the streets of Bengaluru.

