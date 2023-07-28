Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Driverless Car in Bengaluru Shocks Internet

Driverless Car in Bengaluru Shocks Internet

Articles
Advertisement
Driverless Car in Bengaluru Shocks Internet

Driverless Car in Bengaluru Shocks Internet

Advertisement

A video of a driverless car roaming the streets of Bengaluru recently caught the attention of netizens. Shared on Twitter by user Anirudh Ravishankar, the clip shows a futuristic-looking vehicle reminiscent of something from a sci-fi movie. Spectators on the street were left amazed as the car passed by. The video quickly went viral, garnering over 12,000 likes and numerous retweets.

Social media users expressed their fascination and curiosity about the mysterious vehicle. Some speculated that it might be an Indian version of the Cybertruck, while others wondered about its identity.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minus Zero (@minuszero)

Advertisement

A few users claimed to have seen the car on Bengaluru roads before and identified it as a zPod. The zPod is a self-driving car produced by Minus Zero, an autonomous mobility startup based in Bengaluru. According to the company, the zPod uses high-resolution cameras and AI technology to navigate the roads without a traditional steering wheel. The vehicle’s advanced features enable obstacle avoidance, speed control, and precise stopping, making it capable of “Level 5” autonomy, operating independently without human intervention.

The video left many intrigued by the cutting-edge technology showcased on the streets of Bengaluru.

Also Read

Watch viral: Two elderly men took their first-ever rides in driverless cars
Watch viral: Two elderly men took their first-ever rides in driverless cars

Instagram user posted the video on Instagram. The videos has gained popularity...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story