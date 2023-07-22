Dubai-based daughter brings 10 kg tomatoes as gift for mom

Tomatoes prices have surged in India due to delayed monsoons and low production.

A Twitter user shared how their mom requested their sister in Dubai to gift her tomatoes.

The sister packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and brought them to India.

Tomatoes have seen a significant price increase nationwide due to various factors such as delayed monsoons and low production.

This surge in prices has led to numerous posts from netizens on different platforms, expressing their opinions and sharing stories.

Among them, Twitter user Revs shared how their mom requested their sister, who resides in Dubai, to gift her tomatoes.