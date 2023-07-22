Dubai-based daughter brings 10 kg tomatoes as gift for mom

Tom Cruise’s reaction to fan’s crush will make you smile.
Tom Cruise met a fan at the Mission Impossible 7 premiere. The...
Tomatoes have seen a significant price increase nationwide due to various factors such as delayed monsoons and low production.
This surge in prices has led to numerous posts from netizens on different platforms, expressing their opinions and sharing stories.
Among them, Twitter user Revs shared how their mom requested their sister, who resides in Dubai, to gift her tomatoes.
“My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children’s summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said to bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it. I mean…….,” Revs shared.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.