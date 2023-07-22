Advertisement
Dubai-based daughter brings 10 kg tomatoes as gift for mom

Articles
Dubai-based daughter brings 10 kg tomatoes as gift for mom

  • Tomatoes prices have surged in India due to delayed monsoons and low production.
  • A Twitter user shared how their mom requested their sister in Dubai to gift her tomatoes.
  • The sister packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and brought them to India.
Tomatoes have seen a significant price increase nationwide due to various factors such as delayed monsoons and low production.

This surge in prices has led to numerous posts from netizens on different platforms, expressing their opinions and sharing stories.

Among them, Twitter user Revs shared how their mom requested their sister, who resides in Dubai, to gift her tomatoes.

“My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children’s summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said to bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it. I mean…….,” Revs shared.

Take a look at this Twitter post about a mom asking her daughter to gift her tomatoes:

Since its posting on July 18, the tweet has garnered almost 55,000 views and continues to attract more. Furthermore, the share has received nearly 800 likes so far.

What did Twitter users say about this post on tomatoes?

“What’s the price of tomatoes in Dubai?” asked a Twitter user. “How much for 10 kgs,” joined another. “Wah!” shared a third. “Tomatoes in Dubai cost 5.8-6 AED/kg – 130/kg. In Chennai, depending on the quality you can get tomatoes between 125-135. I think your mother was being nice and being funny. We are not adding the 10k one-way flight OR the fact that Dubai imports tomatoes from India,” wrote a fourth. To another individual, indicating that they stay in Dubai, commented, “See the price we’re getting at 3.95dhm which means 87, in some stores they’re available at 66. Imports are done from many countries like Turkey, Iran, Egypt, etc.” A person also asked, “Wait for real???” In reply, the original poster added, “Haha yes. She put it in big pearl pet dabbas and put the dabbas in a suitcase and brought them.”

Tom Cruise's reaction to fan's crush will make you smile.
Tom Cruise's reaction to fan's crush will make you smile.

Tom Cruise met a fan at the Mission Impossible 7 premiere. The...

