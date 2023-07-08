EasyJet Pilot Orders 20 Passengers Off Overloaded Flight

Advertisement EasyJet flight from Lanzarote to Liverpool was delayed nearly two hours

The pilot instructs up to 20 passengers to leave due to the aircraft exceeding the weight limit

Each volunteer was offered a €500 incentive



EasyJet pilot was compelled to instruct passengers to disembark from the aircraft after realizing that it exceeded the safe weight limit for takeoff.

The incident occurred on a flight scheduled to depart from Lanzarote’s Arrecife Airport to John Lennon Airport in Liverpool at 9:45 pm on Wednesday, July 5.

The departure was significantly delayed, lasting nearly two hours, due to a combination of the aircraft’s excessive weight and unfavorable weather conditions.

In response to the weight issue, the pilot found it necessary to request up to 20 volunteers among the passengers to leave the flight.

As an incentive, each passenger who agreed to deplane was offered €500 (£427). A fellow passenger managed to capture the pilot’s announcement on video, subsequently sharing it with the Echo.