Edition: English
Edition: English

Elderly Couple’s Simple Act of Love on Train Touches Millions

  • Elderly couple’s sweet gesture of sharing biscuits on Kolkata train goes viral.
  • The video has been viewed over 2 lakh times and has garnered numerous heartwarming reactions.
  • Netizens are inspired by the couple’s love and affection.
This adorable video of an elderly couple on a local train in Kolkata has taken the internet by storm.

In the heartwarming clip shared on Instagram by Kolkatar Frame, the couple can be seen sitting together, engaging in conversation while enjoying a packet of biscuits that the man lovingly shares with his wife.

The video has touched the hearts of many, amassing over 2 lakh views and garnering numerous heartwarming reactions from viewers.

It seems a fellow passenger happened to capture this endearing moment during their train journey.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kolkatar Frame™ (@kolkatarframe)

The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. “In this era of situations heartbreak. It’s too tough to fall for the same person every day,” a user wrote.

See more reactions below:

