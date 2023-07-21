Elderly Man Cries as Colleagues Bake Birthday Cake for Him

A touching moment of kindness was captured on camera and shared online, leaving viewers teary-eyed. In the heartwarming video, a woman surprises her elderly colleague, who works as a dishwasher, with a birthday cake. The man, named Leo, had believed no one would remember his special day, but his coworkers proved him wrong in the most touching way.

The Instagram video starts with the woman holding a cake adorned with burning candles, approaching Leo in the kitchen. As she sings the Happy Birthday song, the emotion becomes palpable. Leo’s eyes well up with tears of joy when he realizes the cake is for him.

The caption accompanying the video read, “I’m not crying. You’re crying. This sweet man didn’t think anyone would remember his birthday. His reaction is everything. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. LEO.”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The heartwarming clip quickly went viral, amassing over one lakh views and numerous likes in just two days. Many viewers expressed their emotions in the comments, proving that acts of kindness and thoughtfulness can truly touch the hearts of people worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“Those are tears of a man who rarely sees his kindness returned to him. God bless him and his thoughtful colleagues!” posted an Instagram user. “This made me cry because simple kindness like this makes people feel special, seen and loved/part of a team! Bless her for doing that for him,” joined another. “Everyone is still a kid inside when it comes to birthdays – we just want to be seen on our special day. This is beautiful,” shared a third. “The homemade cake says a lot. Could have easily gone and bought one from a store. Love that,” added a fourth. “Everyone wants to be seen, heard and appreciated. A gift for each person involved. Beautiful!” wrote a fifth.

Also Read After police interfere, Lucknow guy cuts birthday cake on road Uttar Pradesh: A young Lucknow man was celebrating his coming-of-age birthday outside...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement