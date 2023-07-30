Elderly Man’s Lamborghini Purchase Goes Viral

Puppy Has a Meltdown When Human ‘Pauses’ His Video Game
Dog throws tantrum after human switches off the computer. The dog looks...
A heartwarming viral video is making waves on the internet, featuring an elderly man living out his dream of owning a luxurious Lamborghini after retiring from work.
The touching clip, shared on ‘X’ account The Figen, captures the moment of pure joy as the old man steps out of his brand-new grey Lamborghini, wearing a big smile on his face.
Reports indicate that he made the purchase after retiring, and the video beautifully showcases his excitement and happiness.
In the footage, we see the elderly man facing a slight challenge while trying to exit the car, but his determination prevails.
As he finally manages to step out, he falls to the ground laughing and playfully taps the floor three times, a gesture that perfectly expresses his delight and the realization of his dream come true.
The caption accompanying the video simply reads, “When you buy Lambo after retirement.”
When you buy Lambo after retirement. pic.twitter.com/M5Z4UhDIgq
— Figen (@TheFigen_) July 27, 2023
The heartwarming video rapidly gained traction and became a viral sensation, amassing over 6 million views on Twitter.
Netizens flooded the comments section with expressions of joy and admiration for the elderly man’s remarkable accomplishment. Take a look at a few of the reactions below:
Advertisement
🤣🤣
— James Harrison (@SalesGoals) July 27, 2023
I don’t have to wait to retire…
…to exit a Lamborghini that way.Advertisement
I can do that the morning after going to the gym. 🤣
— James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 27, 2023
This is so emotional video btw ❤️❤️
— Shubham Agrawal (@shubhama83) July 28, 2023
I’ve seen that before..another decade and that will be me
— BowTiedBroke (@BowTiedBroke) July 27, 2023
Advertisement
My future, if I’m a little lucky and work hard enough.
— Richard Cangemi (@RichardCangemi) July 27, 2023
And at that moment, he knew a Lambo wasn’t meant for him
— Evander Smart (@EvanderSmartBTC) July 27, 2023
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.