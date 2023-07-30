Elon Musk puts giant ‘X’ on Twitter HQ, internet reacts

Terrified Riders Hang Vertically After UK Rollercoaster Malfunctions
Recently, Elon Musk posted a video showcasing the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a prominent ‘X’ logo placed on top of the building.
The video has garnered a significant number of reactions, amassing over 24 million views since its sharing on July 29.
The massive ‘X’ sign is illuminated with LED lights, making it shine brightly in downtown San Francisco. Musk’s caption for the video was “Our HQ in San Francisco tonight.”
Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023
After Elon Musk shared the video of the ‘X’ logo on the Twitter headquarters, the comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users.
Some praised the new logo, finding it cool, while others humorously compared it to Batman’s emblem. However, a few users expressed their dissatisfaction and called for the return of the old bird logo.
Gotta be the ugliest trademark I’ve ever seen.
— Kerolyn Christine (@MsKerolynC) July 30, 2023
Batman. Is that you?
— Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) July 29, 2023
Wow such glow pic.twitter.com/CgrCVP8qbBAdvertisement
— Own The Doge 🐶🖼 (@ownthedoge) July 29, 2023
A giant blue bird lit up, would have been pretty cool too.
— IreneBritUSA (@RUOKPage) July 30, 2023
Elon Musk’s actions appear to indicate a desire to completely replace the original Twitter logo.
His ambitious plan to rebrand the platform as “X” faced a setback when the police intervened to halt the removal of the old name from the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
Initially, it was reported that Musk had not secured the required approvals for the installation of the new sign.
However, the police later clarified that Twitter had obtained the necessary work orders, but the failure to communicate this information to the property owner and security led to the intervention.
