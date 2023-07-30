Elon Musk puts giant ‘X’ on Twitter HQ, internet reacts

Elon Musk posted a video of Twitter HQ with a giant ‘X’ logo on top.

The video has over 24M views and mixed reactions.

Some users praised the new logo, while others called for the return of the old bird logo.

Recently, Elon Musk posted a video showcasing the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a prominent ‘X’ logo placed on top of the building.

The video has garnered a significant number of reactions, amassing over 24 million views since its sharing on July 29.

The massive ‘X’ sign is illuminated with LED lights, making it shine brightly in downtown San Francisco. Musk’s caption for the video was “Our HQ in San Francisco tonight.”