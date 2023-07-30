Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk puts giant ‘X’ on Twitter HQ, internet reacts

Elon Musk puts giant ‘X’ on Twitter HQ, internet reacts

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk puts giant ‘X’ on Twitter HQ, internet reacts

Elon Musk puts giant ‘X’ on Twitter HQ, internet reacts

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Elon Musk posted a video of Twitter HQ with a giant ‘X’ logo on top.
  • The video has over 24M views and mixed reactions.
  • Some users praised the new logo, while others called for the return of the old bird logo.
Advertisement

Recently, Elon Musk posted a video showcasing the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a prominent ‘X’ logo placed on top of the building.

The video has garnered a significant number of reactions, amassing over 24 million views since its sharing on July 29.

The massive ‘X’ sign is illuminated with LED lights, making it shine brightly in downtown San Francisco. Musk’s caption for the video was “Our HQ in San Francisco tonight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

After Elon Musk shared the video of the ‘X’ logo on the Twitter headquarters, the comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users.

Some praised the new logo, finding it cool, while others humorously compared it to Batman’s emblem. However, a few users expressed their dissatisfaction and called for the return of the old bird logo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s actions appear to indicate a desire to completely replace the original Twitter logo.

His ambitious plan to rebrand the platform as “X” faced a setback when the police intervened to halt the removal of the old name from the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Initially, it was reported that Musk had not secured the required approvals for the installation of the new sign.

However, the police later clarified that Twitter had obtained the necessary work orders, but the failure to communicate this information to the property owner and security led to the intervention.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Terrified Riders Hang Vertically After UK Rollercoaster Malfunctions
Terrified Riders Hang Vertically After UK Rollercoaster Malfunctions

The rollercoaster at Adventure Island theme park in Essex breaks down. Eight...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story