Elon Musk Shares Throwback Pic of His Weight Loss Journey

Elon Musk shared a throwback picture of himself from 2001 when he was trying to get his body weight under 225 lbs.

The picture shows Musk doing weighted squats, with the text “Elon – No excuses” written on it.

The tweet has amassed over 26.5 million views and received a lot of reactions from people.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the business mogul, is among the many individuals worldwide who share the goal of achieving their desired weight.

Recently, he tweeted a throwback picture from 2001, demonstrating his commitment to attaining a body weight below 225 lbs.

This goal drives people at various points throughout the year, influenced by different motivations and reasons, with some making it a part of their New Year resolutions.