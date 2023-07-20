Advertisement
Elon Musk Shares Throwback Pic of His Weight Loss Journey







  • Elon Musk shared a throwback picture of himself from 2001 when he was trying to get his body weight under 225 lbs.
  • The picture shows Musk doing weighted squats, with the text “Elon – No excuses” written on it.
  • The tweet has amassed over 26.5 million views and received a lot of reactions from people.
Elon Musk, the business mogul, is among the many individuals worldwide who share the goal of achieving their desired weight.

Recently, he tweeted a throwback picture from 2001, demonstrating his commitment to attaining a body weight below 225 lbs.

This goal drives people at various points throughout the year, influenced by different motivations and reasons, with some making it a part of their New Year resolutions.

“Found this old photo where I’m trying to get my body weight under 225 lbs,” reads Elon Musk’s caption of the picture shared on Twitter. In the pic, Elon Musk can be seen doing weighted squats. The text on the picture reads, “Elon – No excuses.”

Take a look at the picture tweeted by Elon Musk below:

Posted on July 19, the tweet has now amassed over 26.5 million views, and the count continues to rise. It has received a whirlwind of likes and retweets, and numerous users expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet:

“Great squats. What is the weight of the barbell and your weight at that time?” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Hey @elonmusk, it’s always fascinating to look back and see how far we’ve come. Your journey, both personally and professionally, has been an inspiration to many. Keep pushing boundaries and stay healthy!” “Train hard, eat well (spread out throughout the day) and stay in a calorie deficit mate! You got this,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “I like the form – remember, cardiovascular and strength training makes you more efficient cognitively – as well.” “What happened to the grind?” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “That was a long time ago, buddy!”

Elon Musk’s childhood picture recently went viral on social media, captivating everyone’s attention.

The monochrome image depicts a young Elon Musk with a bright smile. In response to the picture, Musk humorously commented, “I look insane, lol.”

 

