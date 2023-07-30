Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Marks the Spot at Twitter HQ, Internet Abuzz

Recently, Elon Musk posted a video showcasing the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a prominent ‘X’ logo placed on top of the building.

The video has garnered a significant number of reactions, amassing over 24 million views since its sharing on July 29.

The massive ‘X’ sign is illuminated with LED lights, making it shine brightly in downtown San Francisco. Musk’s caption for the video was “Our HQ in San Francisco tonight.”

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

After Elon Musk shared the video of the 'X' logo on the Twitter headquarters, the comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users. Some praised the new logo, finding it cool, while others humorously compared it to Batman's emblem. However, a few users expressed their dissatisfaction and called for the return of the old bird logo.