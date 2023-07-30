Advertisement
Elon Musk's 'X' Marks the Spot at Twitter HQ, Internet Abuzz

Articles
  • Elon Musk posted a video of Twitter HQ with a giant ‘X’ logo on top.
  • The video has over 24M views and mixed reactions.
  • Some users praised the new logo, while others called for the return of the old bird logo.
Recently, Elon Musk posted a video showcasing the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a prominent ‘X’ logo placed on top of the building.

The video has garnered a significant number of reactions, amassing over 24 million views since its sharing on July 29.

The massive ‘X’ sign is illuminated with LED lights, making it shine brightly in downtown San Francisco. Musk’s caption for the video was “Our HQ in San Francisco tonight.”

After Elon Musk shared the video of the ‘X’ logo on the Twitter headquarters, the comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users.

Some praised the new logo, finding it cool, while others humorously compared it to Batman’s emblem. However, a few users expressed their dissatisfaction and called for the return of the old bird logo.

Elon Musk’s actions appear to indicate a desire to completely replace the original Twitter logo.

His ambitious plan to rebrand the platform as “X” faced a setback when the police intervened to halt the removal of the old name from the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Initially, it was reported that Musk had not secured the required approvals for the installation of the new sign.

However, the police later clarified that Twitter had obtained the necessary work orders, but the failure to communicate this information to the property owner and security led to the intervention.

