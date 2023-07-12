Employee praised for working efficiently, manager’s advice goes viral

Passengers Brawl Over Window Seat on Ryanair Flight
Numerous accounts can be found online where employees share their workplace challenges, ranging from excessive workloads imposed by demanding bosses to toxic work environments.
These stories often captivate the attention of many readers.
However, a recent development has surprised many as a Reddit user shared a post detailing how their boss, contrary to expectations, actually wants them to work fewer hours.
This unexpected revelation has left people astonished.
In a post made by Reddit user @cryptoman9420, they shared how their boss asked them to work less. They wrote, “I am the type of person to go above and beyond. I like to work, and I want to bring the best I can to the team and give it my all. I tend to work very fast and complete my assignments very quickly and effectively. My boss will dump work on me and I end up completing it within a couple of hours, something that takes him a week to do.”
They further added, “My boss informed me to please stop replying to so many emails and that it would be better to leave some emails unanswered and as well to try and work slower. He says I should be doing all this or else people will expect more from the team. He has told me to try not to go all in, I know you like your job and everything but you are going wild with this, and it’s starting to affect the ethics in the office. So I am being told to work less, so confused. I was given a verbal warning.”
Within a few hours of being shared, this post has garnered over 3,000 likes, indicating a significant level of engagement.
Additionally, numerous likes and comments have been received, further attesting to the interest and interaction it has generated.
An individual wrote, “He does not want the entire group to HAVE to work like you, that makes sense. Some do not see the work as being more important than the life.” A second shared, “Do you respond to every single email with things like ‘thank you’ or ‘ok’? Not every email needs a response. You may be flooding people’s inboxes with unimportant replies.” A third commented, “Listen to your boss. In fact. Spend at least 2 days a week doing some self-study and apply for certifications in your industry to make you more rounded. Believe the guys who went above and beyond for decades and all they had at the end was stress and heartache.”
