Employee praised for working efficiently, manager’s advice goes viral

A Reddit user was asked by their boss to work less.

The boss said that the employee was working too hard.

Additionally, he said that it was affecting the ethics of the office.

Numerous accounts can be found online where employees share their workplace challenges, ranging from excessive workloads imposed by demanding bosses to toxic work environments.

These stories often captivate the attention of many readers.

However, a recent development has surprised many as a Reddit user shared a post detailing how their boss, contrary to expectations, actually wants them to work fewer hours.

This unexpected revelation has left people astonished.

In a post made by Reddit user @cryptoman9420, they shared how their boss asked them to work less. They wrote, “I am the type of person to go above and beyond. I like to work, and I want to bring the best I can to the team and give it my all. I tend to work very fast and complete my assignments very quickly and effectively. My boss will dump work on me and I end up completing it within a couple of hours, something that takes him a week to do.”

They further added, “My boss informed me to please stop replying to so many emails and that it would be better to leave some emails unanswered and as well to try and work slower. He says I should be doing all this or else people will expect more from the team. He has told me to try not to go all in, I know you like your job and everything but you are going wild with this, and it’s starting to affect the ethics in the office. So I am being told to work less, so confused. I was given a verbal warning.”

