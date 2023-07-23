Empowering Homemaker’s Skills Go Viral as Her CV Grabs Attention

A woman’s CV goes viral for highlighting 13 years of experience as a homemaker.

Many people are impressed by the woman’s honesty and confidence in her abilities.

CV sparks discussion about the value of homemaking and the need to recognize it as a legitimate career.

A homemaker is making headlines for her remarkable resume strategy, where she skillfully justifies a 13-year employment gap. In her resume, she showcases her valuable skills and unwavering dedication during the time she spent as a homemaker, effectively addressing the gap in her employment history.

Yugansh Chokra, founder of content marketing company Growthic, shared the woman’s CV on LinkedIn. Alongside it, he wrote, “We saw this CV, she has 13 years of experience as a homemaker. Something that can make her stand out.” In the next few lines, he added why he loved the CV. “And the reason I love this is because managing a family is a real task, something that can’t be undervalued. Less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children. It’s a real job, you can’t just discount the amount of work someone has to do to manage a family.” He concluded his post with a question, “Thoughts on this type of CV?”

Chokra's shared CV reveals that the woman concluded her last job in July 2009, where she held responsibilities for overseeing the recruitment process. Presently, with 13 years of experience as a homemaker, she demonstrated her expertise in efficiently managing her home with punctuality.