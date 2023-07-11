Advertisement
Enchanting Cloud Formation Captivates Viewers

Enchanting Cloud Formation Captivates Viewers

As the northern region of India grapples with heavy rainfall and its aftermath, residents of Haridwar in Uttarakhand were treated to a delightful and rare sight—a captivating “shelf cloud” formation. The awe-inspiring video, shared on Twitter by user Anindya Singh, showcases a massive horizontal cloud formation near Haridwar.

Referred to as a “shelf cloud” or “Arcus cloud,” this remarkable formation is often seen along the leading edge of thunderstorms. The video, shared on July 9, garnered attention and admiration for its almost celestial appearance.

People in the vicinity were mesmerized by the rare natural phenomenon, taking in the awe-inspiring sight amidst the turbulent weather conditions. The viral video has sparked interest and discussion among experts and weather enthusiasts, who appreciate the uniqueness and beauty of cloud formation.

Despite the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and its consequences in the region, the appearance of this enchanting cloud formation offers a brief respite and a reminder of the extraordinary wonders of nature.

Take a look at the video below:

