Engineer Potter Girl Revives Kashmir’s Ancient Art

Saima Shafi, a civil engineer in the Public Works Department of Jammu and Kashmir, is making waves with her efforts to revive the dying art of pottery in the region. Known as ‘Kral Koor’ or ‘potter girl’ in Kashmiri, Saima is infusing modern techniques and methods into the traditional craft to bring it back to life. Her interest in pottery emerged as a means to cope with depression, and she saw it as a way to channel her emotions. Inspired by the quote of Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, she embarked on a journey to master the art form.

However, Saima faced several challenges along the way. Financial constraints hindered her acquisition of modern equipment necessary for pottery. Undeterred, she sought out teachers and experts outside the Valley, even travelling to Bengaluru for a crash course in clay moulding. Despite setbacks caused by Article 370’s abrogation and subsequent COVID-19 restrictions, Saima persevered and dedicated herself to her passion.

She actively engaged with the local pottery community, learning from experienced potters and conducting workshops to share her knowledge. Recognizing the need to raise awareness on a larger scale, she participated in various events and platforms to showcase the significance of preserving Kashmiri pottery.

Saima’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as the Jammu and Kashmir government recently invited her to share her experiences with artisans in Beerwah. The response was overwhelming, prompting the government to collect data on such artisans and develop schemes to support them.

Saima’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and collaboration in reviving traditional arts and preserving cultural heritage.

