Enigmatic Heroine of Jhok Sarkar Takes Small Screen by Storm

Maham Shahid, widely known as Mamya, is a rising Pakistani actress who gained prominence with her role in the popular soap serial “Meesni” aired on a channel at 7:00 PM.
Alongside Bilal Qureshi, Maham portrayed the lead character in the series, showcasing her exceptional talent as both a model and actor.
Notably, she captivated audiences with her remarkable performance, portraying a double role in “Meesni”.
Maham Shahid’s Famous Projects
Maham Shahid, also known as Mamya, has garnered fame for her remarkable performances in the hit dramas “Meesni” and “Jhok Sarkar”.
In “Meesni”, she portrayed the character of Saira, the main lead, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.
Meanwhile, in “Jhok Sarkar”, Maham mesmerizes audiences with her portrayal of Noori.
Fans are thoroughly enjoying her exceptional acting skills displayed in the drama.
Her Upcoming Project
Maham Shahid is all set to captivate audiences once again in her upcoming project, “College Gate,” where she will be paired with a fresh new hero.
Joining her in this exciting drama are talented actors Khaqan Shahnawaz and Natalia Shahid. Anticipation is high as viewers eagerly await the release of this intriguing series.
Her friends from Media
In the industry, Maham Shahid shares a close friendship with designer and photographer Farooq Gul, as evident from their frequent picture posts together.
Additionally, she has formed strong bonds with Khaqan Shahnawaz, Natalia Shahid, and several other individuals in the industry, further enhancing her connections and camaraderie.
Maham Is A Dance Lover
Dancing holds a special place in Maham Shahid’s heart, as she showcases her passion through captivating dance performances.
Her official Instagram account regularly features her dance reels, providing her followers with a glimpse of her latest moves. Let’s take a look at her most recent and mesmerizing dance reel.
