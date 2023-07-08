Enigmatic Heroine of Jhok Sarkar Takes Small Screen by Storm

Maham Shahid, also known as Mamya, gains fame through popular dramas “Meesni” and “Jhok Sarkar.”

She portrayed the lead character in “Meesni” and played a double role.

She shares a close friendship with designer and photographer Farooq Gul.

Advertisement

Maham Shahid, widely known as Mamya, is a rising Pakistani actress who gained prominence with her role in the popular soap serial “Meesni” aired on a channel at 7:00 PM.

Alongside Bilal Qureshi, Maham portrayed the lead character in the series, showcasing her exceptional talent as both a model and actor.

Notably, she captivated audiences with her remarkable performance, portraying a double role in “Meesni”.

Maham Shahid’s Famous Projects