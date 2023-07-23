Ethereal Classical Dance Performance Stuns People

Instagram continues to be a platform where people showcase their incredible talents, and artist Sahil Raai recently wowed the audience with his graceful dance performance. In a mesmerizing video, Raai can be seen dancing to the melodious track “Titli” from the film Chennai Express.

Donning a simple attire of pants and a t-shirt with ghungroos tied around his feet, Raai gracefully moves to the romantic song, impressively performing bharatanatyam. He expressed his dedication to the art form, stating in the caption, “The backache is so worth it,” along with hashtags like #classicaldance and #bollywoodsongs.

Take a look at the post below:

Viewers were left awestruck by the performance and flooded the comments section with praise. Since its upload three days ago, the video has garnered nearly 6.5 lakh views and close to 1.4 lakh likes. The enchanting dance display resonated with fans, showcasing the beauty of classical dance and the power of social media to share and appreciate talent.

Check out the responses below:

“Broooo was smoother than butter,” praised an Instagram user. “One word – graceful,” added another. “Full cover? Am I allowed to cry? It’s so good!” joined a third. “Bro’s every movement is so smooth, very ethereal,” wrote a fourth.

