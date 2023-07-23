Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ethereal Classical Dance Performance Stuns People

Ethereal Classical Dance Performance Stuns People

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Instagram continues to be a platform where people showcase their incredible talents, and artist Sahil Raai recently wowed the audience with his graceful dance performance. In a mesmerizing video, Raai can be seen dancing to the melodious track “Titli” from the film Chennai Express.

Donning a simple attire of pants and a t-shirt with ghungroos tied around his feet, Raai gracefully moves to the romantic song, impressively performing bharatanatyam. He expressed his dedication to the art form, stating in the caption, “The backache is so worth it,” along with hashtags like #classicaldance and #bollywoodsongs.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sahil Raai (@hilrrrrr)

Advertisement

Viewers were left awestruck by the performance and flooded the comments section with praise. Since its upload three days ago, the video has garnered nearly 6.5 lakh views and close to 1.4 lakh likes. The enchanting dance display resonated with fans, showcasing the beauty of classical dance and the power of social media to share and appreciate talent.

Check out the responses below:

“Broooo was smoother than butter,” praised an Instagram user. “One word – graceful,” added another. “Full cover? Am I allowed to cry? It’s so good!” joined a third. “Bro’s every movement is so smooth, very ethereal,” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Heartfelt Rain Dance: Man Crosses Road with Joy
Heartfelt Rain Dance: Man Crosses Road with Joy

A heartwarming video has taken social media by storm, showing a man...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story