FAA Approves California Company’s Flying Car

Alef Aeronautics, a California startup, has received clearance for takeoff from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its prototype flying car, known as the “Model A.” This achievement marks a significant milestone as the Model A becomes the first flying vehicle capable of driving on public roads and parking like a conventional car to receive FAA flight clearance.

The FAA issued a special airworthiness certificate for research, development, and exhibition purposes, stating that while the Model A is not the first of its kind to receive such certification, it stands out as the only vehicle takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft that combines the ability to drive and park like a regular car.

Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, expressed excitement about the certification, highlighting the potential of the Model A to offer an environmentally friendly and faster commute. Dukhovny stated that the certification brings them closer to their goal of revolutionizing transportation, saving individuals and companies valuable time each week.

Inspired by futuristic technology depicted in the film “Back to the Future Part II,” Alef Aeronautics has been developing the Model A since 2015. The company is currently accepting pre-orders for the flying car, targeting an official market launch in 2025 with an estimated price of approximately $300,000.

It is important to note that the Model A has not yet obtained certification for public road travel from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but this significant milestone represents a major step forward in the realization of flying cars for the future.