Falling Aircraft Slide Damages Chicago Home

A Chicago family received an unexpected lunchtime surprise when an Aircraft slide fell from a plane and struck their house near O’Hare International Airport. Homeowner Patrick Devitt’s son and father-in-law were inside the house when they heard a loud noise around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

The slide caused damage to the roof shingles, downspout, and a kitchen window screen before landing in the backyard. Devitt described the slide size as more significant than a small car and dragged it to the front of the home.

The family immediately called 911, and within 30 minutes, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) team arrived. The FAA confirmed that a United Airlines Boeing 767, which had recently landed from Switzerland, was missing its emergency slide.

Both the FAA and United Airlines are investigating the incident to determine what caused the slide to detach from the plane. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but it has left the family shaken and raising questions about aviation safety measures.

Take a look at the video below:

