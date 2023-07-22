Farmers Reclaim Chinese Ghost Town of Mansions

‘Ghost town’ fights to return to life
In northeastern China, a luxury housing complex known as the State Guest Mansions stands as a haunting reminder of a housing market once crippled by excess. Developed by property giant Greenland Group in 2010, the project aimed to build 260 European-style villas with grand facilities for provincial government visitors. However, just a couple of years later, the project was abandoned, leaving half-finished concrete shells and overgrown arches.
Locals believe that official corruption played a role in the project’s downfall, as funding was cut off and uncontrolled developments were cracked down upon. While the Chinese property sector continued to boom until the end of the decade, a government crackdown on excessive borrowing and speculation in 2020 led to ghost towns like this one, now common across the country.
As curious urban explorers venture into these abandoned sites, interest in these ghost towns is thriving, with derelict districts becoming popular subjects for online posts and videos. The eerie scenes of grand structures left to decay serve as stark symbols of a real estate sector that once saw lightning growth but now stands as a reminder of its own excess.
