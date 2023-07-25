Advertisement
Edition: English
Fascinating Viral Video Reveals Large-Scale Cake Production Captivating Viewers

  • A video of unhygienic cake preparation has gone viral on social media.
  • The video shows a person cracking eggs, adding oil or water, and flour into a large container with a whisk.
  • The batter is then poured into trays lined with newspaper and placed in a wall oven for baking.
A recently surfaced viral video has sparked concern among social media users regarding the unhygienic practices used in a factory to prepare mouthwatering cakes. Behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos of food preparation can be both impressive and revolting, and this new video has joined the list of such controversial clips.

It showcases the process of making ice cream, salted peanuts, and, in this case, cakes. Unfortunately, the cake preparation shown in the video has left many feeling disgusted and worried about potential hygiene and health-related issues. As a result, the video has significantly dampened our enthusiasm for these delicious treats.

Chirag Barjatya, a Twitter user, recently shared a viral video that exposes the bulk preparation of cakes in rather unhealthy conditions.

The video showcases the cake-making process, but viewers are expressing concern over the unhygienic practices demonstrated. In the footage, an individual is seen combining eggs, oil or water, and flour in a large container, using a whisk to create the cake batter. Surprisingly, the cakes are baked in trays lined with newspaper in a wall oven.

Once baked, the cakes are assembled, layered with icing, and shaped using a heart stencil. A yellow syrup glaze is applied to enhance the appearance, and the cake is adorned with edible flowers and bird-like shapes made from buttercream. Despite the visually appealing result, viewers are disturbed by the questionable hygiene standards followed throughout the process.

Since being tweeted, the clip has garnered an impressive 905.2K views. However, it has also stirred a strong negative reaction among social media users, who are expressing their concern over hygiene and health-related issues stemming from the video.

What are your views on the viral clip?

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

