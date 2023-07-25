Fascinating Viral Video Reveals Large-Scale Cake Production Captivating Viewers

A video of unhygienic cake preparation has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a person cracking eggs, adding oil or water, and flour into a large container with a whisk.

The batter is then poured into trays lined with newspaper and placed in a wall oven for baking.

A recently surfaced viral video has sparked concern among social media users regarding the unhygienic practices used in a factory to prepare mouthwatering cakes. Behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos of food preparation can be both impressive and revolting, and this new video has joined the list of such controversial clips.

It showcases the process of making ice cream, salted peanuts, and, in this case, cakes. Unfortunately, the cake preparation shown in the video has left many feeling disgusted and worried about potential hygiene and health-related issues. As a result, the video has significantly dampened our enthusiasm for these delicious treats.

Chirag Barjatya, a Twitter user, recently shared a viral video that exposes the bulk preparation of cakes in rather unhealthy conditions.

I had no idea this is how cakes are made 😯 pic.twitter.com/8POleVgUgC — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 22, 2023

Since being tweeted, the clip has garnered an impressive 905.2K views. However, it has also stirred a strong negative reaction among social media users, who are expressing their concern over hygiene and health-related issues stemming from the video.