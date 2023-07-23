Advertisement
Father Sunderdeep breaks window to rescue son locked in car

Articles
  • A 3-year-old boy accidentally locks himself in a car in Ludhiana.
  • Father breaks a window with a sledgehammer to rescue son.
  • Father shares lessons learned from the incident to prevent similar tragedies.

Sunderdeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, recently shared a heart-stopping incident involving his 3-year-old son on Twitter.

The frightening event took place when he was picking up his kids from preschool. In a detailed Twitter thread, Sunderdeep narrated the harrowing experience of his son accidentally locking himself inside the car.

According to Sunderdeep’s account, after picking up his son Kabir from preschool, he placed him in the back seat of the car along with his bags.

Unexpectedly, Kabir somehow managed to snatch the car key from his father’s hands and inadvertently locked the car door.

Meanwhile, Sunderdeep’s wife and their second son were still inside the school premises.

As Sunderdeep tried to get into the car, he realized that it was locked from the inside. Panic washed over him as he grasped the seriousness of the situation.

He desperately attempted to communicate with Kabir to unlock the car, but the young boy, scared and confused, kept repeatedly pressing the lock button, setting off the car’s theft alarm. This only intensified Kabir’s fears and made the situation even more distressing.

“There will always be a moment that no matter how smart you think you are, you will panic and have a brain-fade moment. So today, while picking up my 3-year-old sons from school, one of them locked himself inside with windows fully rolled up,” Mr Singh said on Twitter.

According to Mr. Singh’s account, when he found himself in dire need of help, people in the area gathered around, and he made numerous calls to different individuals and shops.

However, due to the location’s distance, it would have taken at least 15 minutes for anyone to arrive, and time was of the essence.

Even if he reached out to his brother and asked him to bring an extra key, it would still have taken 15 minutes for his brother to reach the location, which was not quick enough to address the urgent situation.

Mr. Singh mentioned that the interior of the car was becoming uncomfortably hot, and he was unsure how much time he had to rescue his son.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, he promptly rushed to a nearby puncture shop, which happened to be only 30 meters away.

There, he urgently requested the mechanic to provide the largest sledgehammer available, without giving any specific explanation about the circumstances.

“We reached the site again & I asked him to smash the rear glass but he gave it a go at the quarter glass. In a 3rd-4th hit itself the glass window broke, Kabir was crying but still managed to hand over the key without hurting himself with the broken glass pieces,” he said.

Sunderdeep learned a few lessons that he also shared with his Twitter followers. “I have removed the key cover, it made keys hard to press. Maybe Kabir was trying to unlock it from inside but it was not getting pressed. Never hand over keys to the child.

I admit, this was my biggest mistake, the casual approach resulted in this situation. Buckle these naughty ones to the child seat, leave them crying.”

