Father Sunderdeep breaks window to rescue son locked in car

A 3-year-old boy accidentally locks himself in a car in Ludhiana.

Father breaks a window with a sledgehammer to rescue son.

Father shares lessons learned from the incident to prevent similar tragedies.

Sunderdeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, recently shared a heart-stopping incident involving his 3-year-old son on Twitter.

The frightening event took place when he was picking up his kids from preschool. In a detailed Twitter thread, Sunderdeep narrated the harrowing experience of his son accidentally locking himself inside the car.

According to Sunderdeep’s account, after picking up his son Kabir from preschool, he placed him in the back seat of the car along with his bags.

Unexpectedly, Kabir somehow managed to snatch the car key from his father’s hands and inadvertently locked the car door.

Meanwhile, Sunderdeep’s wife and their second son were still inside the school premises.

As Sunderdeep tried to get into the car, he realized that it was locked from the inside. Panic washed over him as he grasped the seriousness of the situation.

He desperately attempted to communicate with Kabir to unlock the car, but the young boy, scared and confused, kept repeatedly pressing the lock button, setting off the car’s theft alarm. This only intensified Kabir’s fears and made the situation even more distressing.