Fawad, Mahira Khan as Batman and Catwoman? AI images go viral

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are two of the most popular actors in Pakistan. Fans have long fantasized about seeing them together on screen.

However, that dream may never come true. But thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), we can now see what they would look like as Batman and Catwoman.

An artist named Saboor Akram used AI to create images of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan as Bruce Wayne and Barbara Gordon.

The results are stunning. Khan looks like a perfect Batman, while Khan looks like a confident and capable Catwoman.

The images have been met with a positive reaction from fans. Many people have said that they could see Khan and Khan playing the roles in a live-action Batman film.

While there are no plans for such a film, the images have sparked a lot of discussion and excitement among fans. It will be interesting to see if anything comes of them in the future.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

The post showcasing the artwork of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan as Bruce Wayne and Barbara Gordon in the Batman series has received a significant amount of attention, accumulating over 20k likes and numerous reactions. People were highly pleased with the remarkable results achieved through the use of AI. Many expressed their belief that Fawad Khan would be an excellent choice for the role of Bruce Wayne if a Hindi adaptation of Batman were to be created.