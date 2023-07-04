Feline Mastermind Frames Canine For Sock Theft

Hilarious video shows cat framing dog for sock theft

Video reposted on Cats All Day Instagram page

A clever cat strategically places a sock near a sleeping dog

Prepare to burst into laughter with this hilarious Reddit video! Cats are known for their mischievous nature, and when they become evil masterminds, the results are simply priceless.

Watch as one cunning feline frames an unsuspecting dog for sock theft, leaving their humans in fits of laughter.

The side-splitting clip was shared on Cats All Day, an Instagram page brimming with entertaining cat videos.

Get ready for an adventure-filled experience as you explore their collection of amusing cat antics.

This specific video, originally posted on another Instagram account, captures the perfect blend of humor and cunning cat behavior. Don’t miss out on the fun!

It is reposted with a caption that reads, “Their rent is paid, their food, healthcare, and toys are free, they could spend all day laying belly up under the sun. But no. They NEED to stir up some drama.”

As the video begins, we are introduced to a clever cat stealthily concealed beneath a table, clutching a sock in its paws.

With a mischievous gleam in its eyes, the feline makes its move, cautiously approaching a slumbering dog nearby.

Seizing the opportunity, the cunning kitty strategically places the sock beside the unsuspecting doggo before swiftly darting away, leaving behind a scene of adorable deception.

A text overlay appearing on the screen also explains the incident in detail. “This whole time we were getting mad at our dog for stealing socks… and the cat has been framing her the whole time,” it reads.

If you found yourself in fits of laughter after watching the video, you’re not alone!

Numerous viewers couldn’t contain their amusement and took to the comments section of the post to express their sheer enjoyment.

The hilarious clip struck a chord with many, igniting a wave of shared laughter and amusement among the online community.

“Maybe the cat collects them as gifts for the dog? IDK if that’s the case but that’s the best-case scenario lol,” joked an Instagram user. “That dog said I don’t even like socks,” joined another. “Kitty was trying to get the dog kicked out the house,” added a third. “The villain I aspire to become,” wrote a fourth