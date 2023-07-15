Folk Singer Fires Gun on Stage, Audience Left Stunned

Pakistani folk singer’s astonishing performance includes firing shots into the air from a gun

The singer’s unique act was captured in a viral video shared by Ali Zafar

Uncertainty remains about whether the gun is real or a cracker-firing prop

Advertisement

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar shares an astonishing video of a fellow folk artist’s unique performance.

In the footage, the singer captivates the audience at a small function by incorporating an unexpected “instrument” into his act.

While passionately singing a song, he intermittently fires shots into the air from a gun. It remains unclear whether the gun is real or a cracker-firing prop.

The artist effortlessly handles the firearm, reloading it during the performance, leaving spectators amazed.