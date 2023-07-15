Folk Singer Fires Gun on Stage, Audience Left Stunned

NASA shares cosmic selfie of James Webb Telescope
Selfie shows 18 primary mirror segments of a telescope working together to...
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar shares an astonishing video of a fellow folk artist’s unique performance.
In the footage, the singer captivates the audience at a small function by incorporating an unexpected “instrument” into his act.
While passionately singing a song, he intermittently fires shots into the air from a gun. It remains unclear whether the gun is real or a cracker-firing prop.
The artist effortlessly handles the firearm, reloading it during the performance, leaving spectators amazed.
The video, purportedly from Pakistan, was posted with a cheeky caption by Zafar, “Dare you to tag him and criticize his singing.”
Advertisement
Dare you to tag him and criticise his singing. pic.twitter.com/eJ9cHJNwgC
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 14, 2023
Since its Friday upload, the video has garnered an impressive 271,000 views, stunning online users and sparking a wave of humorous remarks and jokes in response.
“If someone wants to invite death, then object to their singing and watch,” a Twitter user commented, loosely translated from Urdu. “Just Sindhi things,” wrote another. “He is the best singer,” posted a third.
“I want him at my marriage ceremony,” another user wrote. “Not impressed with his choice of “musical instrument,” another netizen said. “Audience with bulletproof vests,” joked yet another.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.