Edition: English
Edition: English

Folk Singer Fires Gun on Stage, Audience Left Stunned

  • Pakistani folk singer’s astonishing performance includes firing shots into the air from a gun
  • The singer’s unique act was captured in a viral video shared by Ali Zafar
  • Uncertainty remains about whether the gun is real or a cracker-firing prop
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar shares an astonishing video of a fellow folk artist’s unique performance.

In the footage, the singer captivates the audience at a small function by incorporating an unexpected “instrument” into his act.

While passionately singing a song, he intermittently fires shots into the air from a gun. It remains unclear whether the gun is real or a cracker-firing prop.

The artist effortlessly handles the firearm, reloading it during the performance, leaving spectators amazed.

The video, purportedly from Pakistan, was posted with a cheeky caption by Zafar, “Dare you to tag him and criticize his singing.”

Since its Friday upload, the video has garnered an impressive 271,000 views, stunning online users and sparking a wave of humorous remarks and jokes in response.

“If someone wants to invite death, then object to their singing and watch,” a Twitter user commented, loosely translated from Urdu. “Just Sindhi things,” wrote another. “He is the best singer,” posted a third.
“I want him at my marriage ceremony,” another user wrote. “Not impressed with his choice of “musical instrument,” another netizen said. “Audience with bulletproof vests,” joked yet another.

