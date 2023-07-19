Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fossil Discovers Mammals as Dinosaur Hunters

Fossil Discovers Mammals as Dinosaur Hunters

Articles
Advertisement
Fossil Discovers Mammals as Dinosaur Hunters

Fossil Discovers Mammals as Dinosaur Hunters

Advertisement

An extraordinary discovery in China suggests that early mammals may have hunted and preyed on dinosaurs during the Cretaceous period, around 125 million years ago. The fossil, found at a site known as “China’s Pompeii,” depicts a badgerlike mammal feasting on a small, beaked dinosaur, both entwined in their final moments.

Researchers believe the mammal was attacking the dinosaur when they were both caught in a volcanic flow, preserving their struggle for eternity. This finding challenges the previous belief that mammals merely scavenged dead dinosaurs.

The study, described in Scientific Reports, reveals the meat-eating mammal, Repenomamus robustus, gripping the dinosaur’s jaw and hind limb while its teeth pierce the ribcage. The dinosaur, Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis, was a plant-eating species.

The discovery sheds new light on the dynamics of prehistoric life, showing that early mammals were not merely passive creatures during the Age of Dinosaurs. The fossil’s authenticity has been confirmed through careful analysis, providing a unique glimpse into the ancient predator-prey relationship.

Also Read

Climate Change Ravaged Dinosaurs Not Once But Twice
Climate Change Ravaged Dinosaurs Not Once But Twice

It is known that land-dwelling dinosaurs were wiped out about 66 million years ago...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story