Gamers Sets 528-Year ‘Football Manager’ Record

Paweł Siciński, a devoted soccer fan from Poland, has secured a place in the Guinness World Records by playing the popular video game “Football Manager” for an astonishing 453 days and 15 hours. This marathon gaming session equates to an incredible 528 years and 137 days of in-game time.

Siciński’s dedication to the Sports Interactive game commenced in January 2018. Throughout his gaming journey, he meticulously managed his virtual team through an impressive total of 25,084 matches, boasting an impressive 73% win rate.

The pinnacle of Siciński’s in-game career was with the Icelandic team Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar. He took charge of the team from the in-game year 2114, leading them skillfully until the year 2434.

This outstanding achievement surpassed the previous record-holder, Sepp Hedel, a German player who spent 81 days and 20 hours in real-world time, amounting to 333 years in the game.

Paweł Siciński’s remarkable feat showcases not only his passion for soccer but also his endurance and commitment to the virtual realm of “Football Manager.”

“My biggest achievement was leading them to 301 national championships, 677 cups and victories in the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup,” Pawel said. “I love lesser-known leagues and I’ve been interested in this league since I was a kid, plus achieving success with a practically unknown club brings so much joy and satisfaction.”

