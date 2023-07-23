Gen Z Intern’s Bold Demands Spark Twitter Chatter

In the fast-paced world, we live in, work-life balance is becoming increasingly important, even for the younger generation. A Gen Z intern recently emphasized this priority during an interview, requesting no more than 5 hours of work and a competitive stipend, while expressing a preference for startup culture over that of multinational companies.

The interviewer, Sameera, shared these details on Twitter, which quickly ignited a discussion about the future of work. Her tweet, posted on July 19, garnered over 7.6 lakh views, 6,000 likes, and 6,000 retweets, as people resonated with the intern’s desire for a balanced and fulfilling work experience.

Take a look at the post below:

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

As work dynamics continue to evolve, this Gen Z intern’s bold stance reflects the shifting attitudes towards work-life balance and challenges conventional notions of work in today’s interconnected world. The tweet sparked conversations about the changing landscape of work and the aspirations of the younger generation in the workforce.

Check out the responses below:

An individual commented, “Interesting take! I love the fact that they are setting up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees. He will learn a couple of things with time. Nothing to laugh about here.”

Another expressed, “I love the Gen Z for the most part. Millennials spend too long hustling that there’s no life left.” “So true! Just met a young cousin who rejected a ‘9-5’ because it interrupted his ‘prime gaming hours’. The future is fascinating!” posted a third. A fourth exclaimed, “How come people are so frank in interviews nowadays!”

