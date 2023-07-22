Advertisement
Edition: English
GenZ wants 50k stipend for 5-hour workday, Twitterati divided

Articles
  • Gen Z intern demands 5 hours of work and a 40-50k stipend.
  • Twitterati reacts with surprise, admiration, and criticism.
  • Some people believe that Gen Z is setting a new standard for work-life balance.
“I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work-life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn’t like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start-up. Also, wants a 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work,” read the caption.

Balancing work and personal life has become increasingly challenging in today’s hustle-driven world.

Despite the belief that putting in long work hours might lead to a favorable appraisal and impress management, the landscape is evolving.

The younger generation, particularly Gen Z, appears to be rejecting this toxic culture and is determined to establish its own set of norms.

A Twitter user named Sameera recently shared a post about an intern who amazed her with his unconventional “demands.”

Take a look:

The tweet has garnered over 673k views and tons of reactions. “Prioritising work-life balance early on is great but while looking for the first few internships one should look for learning, growth, good projects & peers. Balance gets struck eventually,” Sameera wrote in a comment.

“Your first few internships should help you understand what you want from your career in terms of work. Imagine having work-life balance but hating the 5 hours of work you have to do or the people you have to work with,” she added.

The response to the intern’s demand was diverse, ranging from initial surprise to eventual admiration for his bravery, as people expressed their thoughts and opinions.

