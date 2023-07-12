Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Get Rewarded $1,000 for Watching 16 Animated ‘Barbie’ Movies!

Get Rewarded $1,000 for Watching 16 Animated ‘Barbie’ Movies!

Articles
Advertisement
Get Rewarded $1,000 for Watching 16 Animated ‘Barbie’ Movies!

“Barbie” travel scenes remind Greta Gerwig of childhood

Advertisement

In celebration of the forthcoming live-action Barbie Movies, a Canada-based website, Casino.ca, has launched an intriguing opportunity called “Barbie’s Dream Job.” The chosen candidate for this unique position will be paid $1,000 to watch and provide reviews for all 16 animated Barbie movies released between 2001 and 2009, ranking them based on their quality.

As an added perk, the winner will receive a $50 stipend to attend the live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, upon its theatrical release on July 21. Following the viewing, they will be required to assess where the live-action film stands in comparison to its animated predecessors.

The website recognizes the significance of the original Barbie movies, which hold a nostalgic place in the hearts of those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s. Whether one was an avid Barbie collector or a secretly enamoured sibling who may have dismantled the dolls, the cinematic gems have undeniably left an indelible mark on Millennial and Gen Z history.

Applications for “Barbie’s Dream Job” are being accepted until Sunday, providing an exciting opportunity for Barbie enthusiasts to relive the magic of these beloved animated films and share their insights with the world.

Also Read

Oregon’s 48-Hour Drag Show World Record Challenge
Oregon’s 48-Hour Drag Show World Record Challenge

A Portland venue is making a bold statement and aiming to set...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story