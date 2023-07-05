Giant Rocks Crush Cars in Nagaland, 2 Dead, 3 Injured

Two people have lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries in a tragic incident in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening during heavy rainfall on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost. Disturbing footage captured on a dashboard camera shows giant rocks sliding down and crushing cars one after another. The impact was so severe that the vehicles were reduced to a pile of wreckage. Another rock subsequently toppled a third car, causing it to flip and collide with a nearby truck.

One person died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Referral Hospital. Efforts are underway to rescue an individual still trapped inside one of the cars. The victims’ identities have not yet been determined. The three injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed condolences for the loss of lives and explained that the accident site, known as “pakala pahar,” is notorious for landslides and rockfalls. He assured that the government is taking necessary measures to provide emergency services and medical assistance to the injured. Additionally, financial aid of ₹4 lahks has been announced for each victim’s family.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for immediate action from the central government and NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd) to ensure safety infrastructure at hazardous locations along the highway. He called for no compromises in safeguarding the lives and well-being of citizens, stating that the available technology and resources should be utilized effectively for this purpose.

