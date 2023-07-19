Giant Sea Lion’s Close Call in Spanish Aquarium

A shocking video has taken the internet by storm, showing a terrifying incident at Marineland, an aquarium in Mallorca, Spain. The video, shot by 20-year-old Florida-based influencer Micah Diaz, captures a heart-stopping moment when a giant sea lion escaped its enclosure and accidentally landed on an aquarium employee.

The 750-pound sea lion managed to wiggle its way out of the water pool, while a female employee attempted to guide it back in. Unfortunately, her efforts were in vain, and the massive sea lion cleared the pool’s enclosure. Within seconds, the gigantic animal dropped on top of her, and both tumbled to the ground.

Take a look at the video below:

Squashed by Triton: Escaped sea lion belly flops onto employee who tries to push the 330-pound beast back into its enclosure at marine park in Mallorca Advertisement That was like trying to push Chris Christie back into New Jersey.🙈https://t.co/4dbt3GNN23 pic.twitter.com/U9MRRSkMGG — Forever Trumper (@FanaTeresafana) July 18, 2023

Thankfully, the employee appeared to be okay after the incident and even showed concern for the sea lion, seen petting the enormous creature.

Marineland is known for its marine amusement park, offering various experiences with sea animals. The video has rapidly gone viral across social media platforms, leaving viewers stunned by the unexpected turn of events. This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wild animals and the importance of safety measures in places like aquariums and marine parks.

As Diaz told the media, “I am a surfer and very comfortable around marine animals and have been to many aquariums.”

“I have never seen an accident like this,” Diaz added.

Check out the responses below:

As a user wrote, “He wants to hug her.”

Another user joked, “That seal just wanted to be “kissed by a rose”

The third user asked, “What was she thinking…geez.”

