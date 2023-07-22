Ginger the cat takes elevator rides to explore housing society

Toddler’s passport photo attempt goes viral
Get ready to be charmed by Ginger, the adorable partially blind cat! Filmmaker Manish Hariprasad shared a heartwarming video on Twitter featuring Ginger’s delightful antics in the lift of his housing society.
Despite being an old fellow and having a dislike for stairs, Ginger fearlessly roams around the society using the lifts.
Once you watch the video, you’ll undoubtedly become a fan of this lovable feline. So, get ready to be captivated by Ginger’s endearing lift adventures!
“Meet Ginger. He came to our building as an old, partially blind fellow. Now he owns the building, all the homes in it, and us. He hates taking the stairs, so he meows us around till we take him to the desired floor. 1 Meow means 3rd floor, No Meow means ‘wherever you’re going’,” read the caption.
Take a look:
Thank you and the entire community for treating Ginger so well and loving him.
— PrincessKiran :): (@imprincesskiran) July 21, 2023
Sorry. Yes.
— Manish Hariprasad (@manishariprasad) July 22, 2023
You’re blessed to have Ginger as your landlord. Respect his wishes and you’ll all prosper.
— Sahana (@SahanaSankar1) July 21, 2023
😂😂cat is the king pic.twitter.com/DDQpMTY86C
— Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) July 21, 2023
How compassionate and beautiful is this. Compliments to the whole housing society.
— Siba Mohanty (@Siba_TNIE) July 21, 2023
The tail on the foot ! Unmistakable ownership asserted. Heartwarming.
— sudhi kothapalli (@sudhikothapalli) July 21, 2023
What are your thoughts clip?
