Ginger the cat takes elevator rides to explore housing society

Ginger is an old cat, and he came to the housing society as a stray.

The people in the housing society have taken good care of Ginger, and they love him very much.

People are saying that Ginger’s video is heartwarming and uplifting, and it has made their day.

Get ready to be charmed by Ginger, the adorable partially blind cat! Filmmaker Manish Hariprasad shared a heartwarming video on Twitter featuring Ginger’s delightful antics in the lift of his housing society.

Despite being an old fellow and having a dislike for stairs, Ginger fearlessly roams around the society using the lifts.

Once you watch the video, you’ll undoubtedly become a fan of this lovable feline. So, get ready to be captivated by Ginger’s endearing lift adventures!

“Meet Ginger. He came to our building as an old, partially blind fellow. Now he owns the building, all the homes in it, and us. He hates taking the stairs, so he meows us around till we take him to the desired floor. 1 Meow means 3rd floor, No Meow means ‘wherever you’re going’,” read the caption.