‘Got Very Lucky’: Man Sees Rare Pink Dolphins in the Wild

The dolphins’ pink color is due to a genetic mutation, as explained by scientist Greg Barsh. Advertisement Thurman Gustin had an unforgettable experience last weekend when he encountered two pink dolphins near the Gulf of Mexico, precisely in Cameron Parish. The remarkable sighting occurred while he was fishing at Old River Pass on July 12. Gustin shared his excitement by posting a 26-second video clip of the rare pink dolphins on his Facebook page, which has since become a viral sensation on various social media platforms. Advertisement

Speaking to USA TODAY, Gustin said, “We were fishing down in Louisiana, near a channel that runs down to the Gulf of Mexico when I spotted something under the water that was big and not the right color. I couldn’t believe what I just saw, so I immediately took out my camera and started filming. After a while, it came closer to the boat. There were two of them âˆ’ a big one and a small one.”

As for the video that he shared on Facebook, Gustin captioned his post, saying, “Saw 2 pink dolphins today! So amazing!”

Describing his experience as an “unforgettable” one, Gustin told USA TODAY that he has been fishing for almost 20 years now, but he got “very lucky” this time “because such spotting is extremely rare.

People who have lived their whole lives there haven’t seen anything like this.”

But why are these dolphins pink in color? Advertisement Advertisement According to scientist Greg Barsh, albino dolphins exhibit a genetic mutation that gives their skin a pinkish and white appearance. This unique phenomenon is considered rare, with only approximately 20 sightings recorded since the mid-20th century, as reported by the Blue World Institute. Interestingly, the region where Thurman Gustin spotted the pink dolphins is known for sightings of albino dolphins as well. Advertisement Among them, one has been given the name 'Pinky.' However, as per the report by USA TODAY, Gustin remains uncertain whether he encountered this particular albino dolphin during his recent sighting of the pink dolphins.