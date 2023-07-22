Advertisement
Gullah Geechee Fight to Protect US Island

Gullah Geechee Fight to Protect US Island

Articles
Gullah Geechee Fight to Protect US Island
Ed Atkins, an African-American fisherman belonging to the Gullah Geechee community on South Carolina’s Saint Helena Island, faces the harsh reality of climate change. For over six decades, fishing has been an integral part of his culture and sustenance, but rising temperatures and housing developments have put his way of life at risk.

Climate change has disrupted the marine ecosystem, making it harder for fishermen like Atkins to make a living. Previously earning around $100 a day from his catch, he now considers himself lucky to make $35. Additionally, more intense heat, frequent floods, and destructive storms threaten the Gullah Geechee’s ancestral lands and their unique culture, which has been shaped by their African heritage and their own Creole language.

The community faces not only climate challenges but also gentrification and real estate development, jeopardizing their homes and traditional lifestyle. However, they remain resilient, fighting against construction and vowing to protect their sacred lands to preserve their heritage for future generations.

