Haunted Happenings at The Shining-Inspired Hotel

The Stanley Haunted Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, has long been associated with supernatural tales and eerie encounters. Its notoriety stems from its connection to Stephen King’s iconic novel, The Shining, which was inspired by King’s own unsettling stay at the hotel. Over the years, numerous guests have reported ghostly apparitions and unexplained phenomena within the hotel’s walls.

Opened in 1909 by Freelan Oscar Stanley and his wife Flora, the hotel was initially meant to serve as a welcoming retreat for friends and guests. However, the spirits of the past seem to have lingered. Some claim to have seen the ghost of Mr Stanley himself, often spotted at the hotel bar, while others have encountered the ethereal presence of Mrs Stanley playing the piano in the grand ballroom. Mysterious piano music has been heard, and witnesses have even observed the keys moving without human touch.

Certain rooms have garnered a reputation for their paranormal activity. Room 407 is believed to be haunted by Lord Dunraven, the previous owner of the land. Guests have reported glimpsing his face in the window, even when the room is unoccupied. In-room 418, the laughter of ghostly children echoes, and outside room 217, the apparition of a young boy is said to make appearances. Stephen King himself experienced the presence of the child during his stay, claiming he heard the boy calling for his nanny.

The hotel’s history includes unexplained accidents, such as the 1911 explosion caused by a chambermaid’s candle in room 217. Despite these incidents, the allure of The Stanley Hotel persists, attracting visitors seeking spine-chilling encounters. Some have encountered strange occurrences, leading them to change their plans or sleep with the television on. Ghost tours offer an opportunity to explore the haunted rooms, providing a thrill for those brave enough to delve into the hotel’s ghostly past.

