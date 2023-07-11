Heartwarming: 78-Year-Old Man Proposes to High School Crush

In a heartwarming viral video that has captured the attention of viewers worldwide, an elderly man named Dr Thomas McMeekin proved that it is never too late for love. After a span of 60 years, he mustered the courage to express his feelings to his high school crush, Nancy Gambell. The touching moment was recorded at Tampa International Airport in the US and shared on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The viral video begins with Dr Thomas eagerly awaiting Nancy’s arrival at the airport. When she walks towards him, his face lights up with pure joy. They embrace warmly, and he guides her to a seat. As Nancy settles down, the elderly doctor surprises her by getting down on both knees and delivering a heartfelt speech, culminating in the magical question. Without hesitation, Nancy responds with a resounding “Yes.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video quickly went viral, accumulating approximately 830,000 views and counting. Netizens have been showering the couple with love-filled comments, celebrating their love story that has spanned six decades. The caption accompanying the clip aptly describes it as a “love story 60 years in the making,” and emphasizes the fairy-tale ending that Nancy will cherish forever.

This heartwarming video serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and can endure the test of time. Dr Thomas and Nancy’s story has touched the hearts of many, spreading smiles and inspiring others to believe in the power of love, no matter their age or circumstances.

Check out the responses below:

An Instagram user commented, “Such a Sterling example of a man’s love for a woman who deserves it”. “Happy tears!!! Find love over and over again at every age,” another comment read. Another user expressed, “Aww! How beautiful, his reaction is absolutely beautiful.” Another wrote, “He’s on both knees, lol. He meant that.” “Very sweet. I also loved the onlookers’ big smiles and cheering!” wrote another. “So beautiful! Why were they apart?” asked a user.

