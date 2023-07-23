Homemaker’s CV Goes Viral for Highlighting Her Valuable Skills

Advertisement

Take a look at the CV of the woman below:

Within just two days of being posted on LinkedIn, the content has garnered more than 500 reactions and numerous reshares. Furthermore, the comments section of the post became a platform for many individuals to express their thoughts and opinions.

Here’s how people reacted to the woman’s CV who has 13 years of expertise as a homemaker:

“Managing a household is a full-time job. It’s great to see this experience being highlighted on a CV,” posted an individual. To this, the Chokra replied, “It’s a lot more challenging role too.” Another added, “Mentioning Homemaker as an experience is noteworthy, and this truly reflects the open mindset of the person to be able to add qualitative value to something which is usually sidelined and considered a minimal task by the society.” “Wow! She was just her true self. And she just put it on her CV (without shying away). She feels worthy of herself and her contribution to the family. A homemaker has similar skills in time management, decision-making, inventory management, agility, and many such to the list. And most importantly, it is a round-the-clock job with hardly any leaves or holidays,” expressed a third.