Homemaker’s CV Goes Viral for Highlighting Her Valuable Skills

This woman effectively addressed a 13-year gap in her employment history on her resume by showcasing her valuable skills and dedication as a homemaker during that period.
Yugansh Chokra, founder of content marketing company Growthic, shared the woman’s CV on LinkedIn. Alongside it, he wrote, “We saw this CV, she has 13 years of experience as a homemaker. Something that can make her stand out.” In the next few lines, he added why he loved the CV. “And the reason I love this is because managing a family is a real task, something that can’t be undervalued. Less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children. It’s a real job, you can’t just discount the amount of work someone has to do to manage a family.” He concluded his post with a question, “Thoughts on this type of CV?”
Chokra’s shared CV reveals that the woman concluded her last job in July 2009, where she held responsibilities for overseeing the recruitment process.
Presently, with 13 years of experience as a homemaker, she demonstrated her expertise in efficiently managing her home with punctuality.
Within just two days of being posted on LinkedIn, the content has garnered more than 500 reactions and numerous reshares.
Furthermore, the comments section of the post became a platform for many individuals to express their thoughts and opinions.
“Managing a household is a full-time job. It’s great to see this experience being highlighted on a CV,” posted an individual. To this, the Chokra replied, “It’s a lot more challenging role too.” Another added, “Mentioning Homemaker as an experience is noteworthy, and this truly reflects the open mindset of the person to be able to add qualitative value to something which is usually sidelined and considered a minimal task by the society.” “Wow! She was just her true self. And she just put it on her CV (without shying away). She feels worthy of herself and her contribution to the family. A homemaker has similar skills in time management, decision-making, inventory management, agility, and many such to the list. And most importantly, it is a round-the-clock job with hardly any leaves or holidays,” expressed a third.
