Honest Taxi Driver Returns Lost Phone, Earns Admirers

A taxi driver in New Delhi, Hiralal Mondal, has become an exemplar of honesty after returning a passenger’s mobile phone that was left behind in his cab. The heartwarming incident came to light when Ultra Runner and fitness coach, Shajan Samuel, shared the inspiring story on Twitter.

Samuel’s colleague had forgotten his phone in the cab they booked from Delhi airport, and to their astonishment, Mondal went out of his way to deliver the phone to their hotel.

Mr. Samuel wrote while sharing a photo of the cab driver returning the phone, ”We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening. My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab we didn’t have the driver’s number, so we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hope, but to our surprise, Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel with the phone.”

Added, “@MeruCabs. Employees like Hiralal are an Asset to your company, Hiralal has done this before as well, when a foreigner lost his wallet, he returned that back too. Humanity is in his blood. Pls, take good care of him.”

We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening.

Impressed by the driver’s integrity, Twitter users showered him with praise and inquired if he had been rewarded for his kind act. It was revealed that Mondal had previously returned a lost wallet belonging to a foreigner. Many users urged the taxi company to recognize and reward his honesty. The story of Hiralal Mondal’s selflessness serves as a reminder of the goodness that can still be found in the world.

One user wrote, ”It’s nice to see such honesty in this day and age. Good to acknowledge and appreciate good deeds.”

Another commented, ”Appreciation is good, but also reward him with real money.” A third added, ”Good Samaritans hold the world together …unsung unknown faces…keep doing their bit ..regardless of what the world has become today. Heartwarming.”

A fourth said, ”Great to see #humanity with #honesty in Delhi.And kudos to you for bringing up this case on #socialmedia and let the world know that goodness [email protected] many congratulations to your employee Hiralal Mondal for exhibiting the strength of his character .”

Meru Cabs also responded to the tweet and wrote, ”Thankyou for sharing your pleasant experience Shajan! We take pride in our driver partners who consistently exemplify our core values. Providing exceptional customer service is something we always strive for. We truly appreciate your kind acknowledgment. Keep riding with Meru!”

