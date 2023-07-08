Husband Eats Wife’s Brain in Tacos, Uses Skull as Ashtray

- Man arrested in Mexico for killing his wife and consuming her brain in tacos.
- Accused claims he received instructions from Santa Muerte and the devil.
- The victim, a mother of five, was dismembered and stored in plastic bags.
A deeply disturbing and appalling incident has come to light in Mexico, where a man has been taken into custody for reportedly killing his spouse and consuming a portion of her brain in tacos.
The individual in question, identified as 32-year-old Alvaro, was arrested on July 2 at his residence in Pueblo, as per The Mirror’s report.
Influenced by Dark Forces: Our Lady of Holy Death and the Devil Alvaro, employed as a builder, is accused of carrying out this abhorrent act while under the influence of a banned substance on June 29. During interrogation, he disclosed to the authorities that he had received instructions from Santa Muerte (Our Lady of Holy Death) and the devil to carry out the murder of his wife.
The Victim, a Mother of Five Alvaro married Maria Montserrat, aged 38, less than a year ago. She leaves behind five daughters, ranging in age from 12 to 23.
Confession of Consuming Wife’s Brain in Tacos According to The Mirror, the 32-year-old has admitted to consuming portions of his wife’s brain in tacos.
He also confessed to using her skull as an ashtray. After dismembering the body, he stored the remains in a large plastic bag.
Two days following the tragic incident, Alvaro purportedly reached out to one of his stepdaughters to confess this heinous crime.
“He told one of her daughters to come and collect her mum because ‘I already killed her and put her in bags’,” Maria Alicia Montiel Serran, the victim’s mother, told local media.
She further added that the accused chopped up her daughter’s body “with a machete, a chisel, and a hammer”.
Serran disclosed that the alleged perpetrator had a history of substance abuse, including the usage of cocaine and other illicit substances.
“Drugs, he used them, and he snorted cocaine and everything. Well, I think he had mental problems because to do something like that… He adored the one down below, well, I know because she had Santa Muerte tattooed on one of her colorful legs,” The Mirror quoted Serran as saying.
The family of the victim has also leveled allegations against Alvaro, claiming that he subjected the victim’s daughters to both physical and sexual harassment.
Police Recovered Items Used In Black Magic
As the investigation unfolded, authorities came across a black magic altar and various related items at the location where the incident occurred.
The burial of Maria Montserrat has been postponed since law enforcement is still in the process of searching for some of her missing remains, which must undergo DNA testing.
The victim’s mother has urged for strict punishment for the accused and the return of her daughter’s body parts, allowing her to give her a proper farewell.
The case remains under active investigation, with further inquiries underway.
