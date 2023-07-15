Hyena Takes the Long Way Round to Avoid Leopard

Advertisement Hyena takes a detour to avoid the leopard on the road.

A video of the encounter goes viral on Instagram.

A video of the encounter goes viral on Instagram.

Viewers are amazed by the hyena's intelligence.

One Instagram page that frequently shares such captivating videos is Latest Sightings, and their clips never fail to capture people’s attention.

Their most recent video is no exception, as it showcases a remarkable encounter between a hyena and a leopard.

The Instagram caption accompanying the video states, “Hyena takes a strategic detour to avoid encountering the leopard.” The video begins by showing a hyena walking along a jungle road. Suddenly, the hyena notices a leopard resting on the same road. Initially, the hyena pauses and gazes at the majestic feline. However, it soon decides to take a calculated detour, ensuring it steers clear of any potential confrontation with the leopard.