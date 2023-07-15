Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hyena Takes the Long Way Round to Avoid Leopard

Hyena Takes the Long Way Round to Avoid Leopard

Articles
Advertisement
Hyena Takes the Long Way Round to Avoid Leopard

Hyena Takes the Long Way Round to Avoid Leopard

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Hyena takes a detour to avoid the leopard on the road.
  • A video of the encounter goes viral on Instagram.
  • Viewers are amazed by the hyena’s intelligence.
Advertisement

Hyena encounters are truly mesmerizing to watch, showcasing interactions between wild animals that often leave viewers in awe.

Advertisement

One Instagram page that frequently shares such captivating videos is Latest Sightings, and their clips never fail to capture people’s attention.

Their most recent video is no exception, as it showcases a remarkable encounter between a hyena and a leopard.

The Instagram caption accompanying the video states, “Hyena takes a strategic detour to avoid encountering the leopard.” The video begins by showing a hyena walking along a jungle road. Suddenly, the hyena notices a leopard resting on the same road. Initially, the hyena pauses and gazes at the majestic feline. However, it soon decides to take a calculated detour, ensuring it steers clear of any potential confrontation with the leopard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Latest Sightings – Kruger (@latestkruger)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video is truly remarkable, leaving many viewers in awe. Numerous individuals expressed their fascination in the comments section, sharing how the footage captivated their interest.

Advertisement

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the leopard and the hyena:

“Steady watching their backs too. Nature” posted an Instagram user. “That’s a smart hyena,” joined another. “I have just realized that I still hate hyenas for no apparent reason other than having watched Lion King as a child. They can be somewhat cute, to be honest,” joked a third. “Such a cool interaction!” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since its posting a day ago, the video has garnered nearly 280,000 views and continues to attract more attention.

It has also received approximately 18,000 likes. I’m an AI language model, so I don’t have personal experiences or emotions like being stunned.

However, the video of the hyena and the leopard has undoubtedly captured the interest of many viewers with its impressive footage.

Also Read

Kitten Hops Like a Bunny, Internet Can’t Handle the Cuteness
Kitten Hops Like a Bunny, Internet Can’t Handle the Cuteness

Adorable video of a kitten hopping like a bunny goes viral on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story