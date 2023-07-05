Idaho Man Sets Party Popper World Record On Fourth Of July

David Rush, an Idaho man known for his extensive collection of Guinness World Record titles, decided to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July in style by attempting to break the record for the most party popper cones popped in 30 seconds. With dedication and numerous trial-and-error attempts, Rush perfected his technique in preparation for the challenge.

In an impressive display of skill, Rush managed to pop a total of 44 party poppers within the given time frame. However, he could have potentially achieved an even higher number if he hadn’t run out of poppers with just 4 seconds remaining on the clock.

While Rush’s achievement is certainly noteworthy, it must now undergo an official review by Guinness World Records officials to be recognized as a new record. The current record of 39 party poppers popped in 30 seconds was set by Thanapat Boonbumrung of Thailand in 2013 and later matched by André Ortolf in Augsburg, Germany, in 2016.

Rush’s dedication to pushing the boundaries and his determination to secure yet another Guinness World Records title exemplify the spirit of celebration and enthusiasm associated with the Fourth of July.