“I’m not waiting here all day,” Redditor says after interview delay

  • A Reddit user walked out of an interview after the interviewer was 15 minutes late.
  • The user said they felt the delay was a red flag and that the company was testing their patience.
  • Other Reddit users supported the user’s decision, saying that communication is key.
Reaching the interview venue on time is considered a cardinal rule for any job seeker. However, a recent viral Reddit post shared a unique experience where the interviewer was the one running late.

The Reddit user decided to leave without giving the interview, sparking a widespread discussion among people who supported the individual’s decision.

“I walked out of my interview today,” reads the title of the post. The Reddit user explained the situation in the next few lines. “I walked in the front door of the facility at 2:30 today, exactly when I was due to meet the director at the front lobby. I spoke with an employee who paged him, and I was told that he’d be right over ‘in just a minute’. At 2:45, I just walked out and left. 15 minutes. I know our industry, and there’s no good reason for me to wait more than a few minutes. All I see is a giant red flag waving ‘This company is testing your patience because they want to be sure that the candidate is desperate because they’re going to abuse them’,” they added.
Take a look at the interview-related Reddit post:

I walked out of my interview today
by u/Mauve_Unicorn in antiwork

Around 14 hours ago, the post was shared, and since then, it has gone viral, amassing nearly 23,000 upvotes. People have been posting diverse comments and reactions to the video.

What are Reddit users saying about the person not appearing for the interview?

“The interview for my current position started about 30 minutes late, but it was communicated to me immediately when I got there that there was an issue being worked on. So I waited in the lounge and eventually got to my interview. The key point was that someone explained to me what was happening right away instead of just having me sit there,” shared a Reddit user. “Exactly. Sometimes delays can’t be avoided. A company that values your time will communicate it and be apologetic,” joined another. “Amazing how, like with most things, a little bit of clear communication and respect for your fellow man goes an absolute mile,” added a third. “Things happen and sometimes you have to wait. Communicating this changes EVERYTHING. Making you just sit and wait without a heads up or anything is completely different,” wrote a fourth.

End of Article
