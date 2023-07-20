“I’m not waiting here all day,” Redditor says after interview delay

Lions Put Up Fierce Battle to Protect Their Prey
Reaching the interview venue on time is considered a cardinal rule for any job seeker. However, a recent viral Reddit post shared a unique experience where the interviewer was the one running late.
The Reddit user decided to leave without giving the interview, sparking a widespread discussion among people who supported the individual’s decision.
I walked out of my interview today
by u/Mauve_Unicorn in antiwork
Around 14 hours ago, the post was shared, and since then, it has gone viral, amassing nearly 23,000 upvotes. People have been posting diverse comments and reactions to the video.
“The interview for my current position started about 30 minutes late, but it was communicated to me immediately when I got there that there was an issue being worked on. So I waited in the lounge and eventually got to my interview. The key point was that someone explained to me what was happening right away instead of just having me sit there,” shared a Reddit user. “Exactly. Sometimes delays can’t be avoided. A company that values your time will communicate it and be apologetic,” joined another. “Amazing how, like with most things, a little bit of clear communication and respect for your fellow man goes an absolute mile,” added a third. “Things happen and sometimes you have to wait. Communicating this changes EVERYTHING. Making you just sit and wait without a heads up or anything is completely different,” wrote a fourth.
