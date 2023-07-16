Incredible Encounter: Tiger Roams Freely as Farmer Ploughs Field

A remarkable video of a tiger wandering through a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district while a farmer ploughs his land in the background has taken social media by storm. The captivating footage showcases the majestic wild cat confidently strolling amidst the greenery while the farmer tends to his daily agricultural tasks on a tractor.

Shared on Twitter by user Raj Lakhani, the video has quickly gained popularity, accumulating over 120,000 views and 2,000 likes. Many users were in awe of the tiger’s graceful demeanour, praising its “majestic walk” in the comment section. Others saw the video as a heartwarming example of peaceful coexistence between wildlife and humans.

“This is Pilibhit, UP. A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer ploughing the field. Video shot by another farmer,” Mr Lakhani wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video below:

Incidents of wild animals venturing into human-inhabited areas have been witnessed before, but this particular clip offers a unique and striking glimpse of harmony in nature. It showcases how humans and wildlife can coexist harmoniously, even in the most unexpected of circumstances.

The extraordinary encounter between the tiger and the farmer serves as a gentle reminder of the delicate balance between man and nature, emphasizing the need for conservation efforts and respecting the habitats of these magnificent creatures for generations to come.

As one of the users wrote, “Love it when humanity coexists with nature!”

Another user wrote, “Majestic walk!”

A third person wrote, “Not sure whether to smile, or cry. On the one hand, it shows an apparent attempt at coexistence. On the other hand, a stark reminder of the loss of habitats and prey. An adage comes to mind ‘the tiger will eat even grass, when left with no choice’!”

A fourth user commented, “Might be inspecting the seasonal farmings.”

