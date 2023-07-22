Aditi Tripathi, an Indian-origin girl living in the UK, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by visiting 50 countries before turning 10, all while never missing a day of school. Her parents, Deepak and Avilasha, both accountants, were determined to give her enriching experiences without compromising her education.

With meticulous planning, the family travels during school and national holidays, exploring various countries across Europe, Asia, and beyond. Their travel budget, amounting to £20,000 (approximately over 21 lakhs) per year, is funded by cutting expenses on dining out and commuting since both parents work from home.

Deepak proudly shared the milestone on Facebook, celebrating Aditi’s achievement as she reached 50 countries before her 10th birthday. Their recent journey included visiting Romania, Moldova, and San Marino over nine days.

As Deepak told the Media, “She gets curious and excited seeing different cultures like in Nepal, India and Thailand. We started travelling with her when she was in nursery age three and she used to go to school for two and a half days per week. Now we pick her up straight from school on Friday and we take late night flights back at around 11pm on Sunday. Sometimes we have arrived on the Monday morning, and she goes straight to school from the airport. Travelling has helped her make more friends and has made her more confident.”

“I don’t have a specific favourite country or place but if I had to choose three it would be Nepal, Georgia, Armenia. Nepal was probably been one of my favourites because I did horse riding, I went on the longest cable car, and I could see mountains like Mount Everest,” the little one told the Media group. “I really love travelling and have loads of fun memories. I would recommend it to other children because it can really help with your social skills,” she added.

Advertisement

He also shared a collection of photos capturing Aditi’s joyful moments during their travels.

The young adventurer’s journey has captivated netizens, who expressed delight and admiration for her incredible adventures. Aditi’s story serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and thoughtful planning, one can explore the world without compromising other aspects of life.

Check out the responses below:

Many reacted to the post by sharing “Amazing” in the comments section. Some also posted heart emoticons. “This is great,” wrote a Facebook user. “Good achievement,” shared another. “Darun [Superb],” posted a third.

Also Read World Record: Iowa Man’s 69,255 Unique Pencil Collection Aaron Bartholmey, a 36-year-old resident of Colfax, Iowa, is on a mission...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.