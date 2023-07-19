Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years

Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years

Articles
Advertisement
Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years

Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Indian and Pakistani friends who met at Cambridge reunited in London after 31 years.
  • The photo of the two friends went viral on Twitter with over 74,000 views.
  • The photo has inspired people to share their own stories of cross-border friendships.

The United Kingdom is renowned for its multiculturalism and attracts students from diverse backgrounds around the globe who come to pursue their studies.

London, the capital city, is home to a significant population from the subcontinent, and individuals from India and Pakistan foster strong bonds and lifelong friendships.

Advertisement

A photo was posted on Twitter by Rathin Roy, an Indian man, featuring him alongside his Pakistani friend, Ali Cheema.

Both Rathin Roy and Ali Cheema successfully completed their doctoral degrees at the University of Cambridge. Despite hailing from humble backgrounds, they were awarded scholarships to study at Cambridge, and their friendship has endured for an impressive span of 31 years.

Advertisement

“Rathin Roy PhD (Cambridge). India citizen Ali Cheema PhD (Cambridge). Pakistan citizen Scholarship students ordinary background 31 years of friendship, collegial affection. We can still meet without being lynched Thank you, London the melting pot of the subcontinent,” Roy tweeted. The photo shows the two men wearing pink shirts and smiling heartily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since its posting on Monday, the tweet has garnered over 74,000 views.

“What a sweet photo,” commented a Twitter user. “Great click! Dr. Ali Cheema is a Pakistani legend,” said another. “How did you both end up in pink shirts!” posted a third.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“London is indeed a melting pot of cultures and free and open ! Nyc is overhyped , London rocks,” wrote another user. “In London, my hairstylist hails from Pakistan and is a huge Virat Kohli fan. Our conversations flow from cricket to hair care advice. Never noticed a shred the hostility our local media implies between both nations,” another netizen said.

Also Read

Miranda Lambert Puts Fans in Their Place Over Selfies
Miranda Lambert Puts Fans in Their Place Over Selfies

Miranda Lambert stopped her concert to call out fans taking selfies. Some...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story