Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years

Advertisement Indian and Pakistani friends who met at Cambridge reunited in London after 31 years.

The photo of the two friends went viral on Twitter with over 74,000 views.

The photo has inspired people to share their own stories of cross-border friendships.

The United Kingdom is renowned for its multiculturalism and attracts students from diverse backgrounds around the globe who come to pursue their studies.

London, the capital city, is home to a significant population from the subcontinent, and individuals from India and Pakistan foster strong bonds and lifelong friendships.

Advertisement

A photo was posted on Twitter by Rathin Roy, an Indian man, featuring him alongside his Pakistani friend, Ali Cheema.

Both Rathin Roy and Ali Cheema successfully completed their doctoral degrees at the University of Cambridge. Despite hailing from humble backgrounds, they were awarded scholarships to study at Cambridge, and their friendship has endured for an impressive span of 31 years.