Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years

The United Kingdom is renowned for its multiculturalism and attracts students from diverse backgrounds around the globe who come to pursue their studies.
London, the capital city, is home to a significant population from the subcontinent, and individuals from India and Pakistan foster strong bonds and lifelong friendships.
A photo was posted on Twitter by Rathin Roy, an Indian man, featuring him alongside his Pakistani friend, Ali Cheema.
Both Rathin Roy and Ali Cheema successfully completed their doctoral degrees at the University of Cambridge. Despite hailing from humble backgrounds, they were awarded scholarships to study at Cambridge, and their friendship has endured for an impressive span of 31 years.
“Rathin Roy PhD (Cambridge). India citizen Ali Cheema PhD (Cambridge). Pakistan citizen Scholarship students ordinary background 31 years of friendship, collegial affection. We can still meet without being lynched Thank you, London the melting pot of the subcontinent,” Roy tweeted. The photo shows the two men wearing pink shirts and smiling heartily.
Since its posting on Monday, the tweet has garnered over 74,000 views.
“What a sweet photo,” commented a Twitter user. “Great click! Dr. Ali Cheema is a Pakistani legend,” said another. “How did you both end up in pink shirts!” posted a third.
“London is indeed a melting pot of cultures and free and open ! Nyc is overhyped , London rocks,” wrote another user. “In London, my hairstylist hails from Pakistan and is a huge Virat Kohli fan. Our conversations flow from cricket to hair care advice. Never noticed a shred the hostility our local media implies between both nations,” another netizen said.
